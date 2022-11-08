LumaBridge Welcomes Dr. Alexander Stojadinovic as Chief Medical Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumaBridge (formerly known as Cancer Insight), a clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to discovering, developing, and testing emerging biotechnologies related to cancer therapies, welcomes a new chief medical officer, Alexander Stojadinovic, MD, MBA, MSc, FACS. He brings to LumaBridge his extensive experience in strategic planning, program development, team building, operations, and research and development.

He brings experience in strategic planning, development, team building, operations, and research and development. Tweet this Dr. Alexander Stojadinovic joins LumaBridge as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Stojadinovic has served as senior medical director in oncology clinical development at GlaxoSmithKline, as medical director of healthcare management services for Amerigroup Texas, and as a consulting surgical oncologist and healthcare executive. He was a founding partner of the Institute for Hyperthermic Regional Perfusion as well as 3rd Curve Healthcare. He was regional director of Bon Secours Cancer Institute in Virginia, and as a surgical oncology consultant, he continues to see patients and operate at Bon Secours Mercy Healthcare System's Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Stojadinovic received his executive education in general management at the Harvard Business School. He completed a physician executive master's of business administration (PEMBA) at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a master of science in regulatory science at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, where he received his medical degree and earned his professor of medicine and professor of surgery designations. He was recognized with multiple clinical excellence awards during his general surgical residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. While completing his surgical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), he became the first recipient of the MSKCC Award for Excellence in Clinical Research. He serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Surgical Oncology, the Journal of Cancer, and Clinical Medicine Insights: Oncology and as the associate editor-in-chief of several other journals .

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the team," said George E. Peoples, MD, FACS, founder, chief scientific officer, and executive chairman of LumaBridge. "His experience in patient care and oncology clinical development combined with his business background makes him a tremendous asset to LumaBridge."

About LumaBridge

LumaBridge is a specialty clinical research organization (CRO) focused on creating innovative clinical trial solutions for biopharma companies. Founded in 2014 as Cancer Insight, the company offers customized clinical trial guidance, strategic partnership, and personalized attention to each sponsor, accelerating the development of potential therapies.

LumaBridge builds on the success and experience of a seasoned team, led by Dr. George Peoples, to support drug development, accelerating therapies to patients and guiding biopharma companies through clinical and regulatory pathways. As part of their comprehensive CRO services, LumaBridge offers consultation on trial design and clinical development strategy.

For more information, visit lumabridge.com .

Contact Information:

LumaBridge

[email protected]

SOURCE LumaBridge