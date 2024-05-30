LumaCina announces availability of Oral Morphine pain medication for New Zealanders

PERTH, Australia and MIAMI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LumaCina, the pharmaceutical supplier and marketing division of Bridgewest Perth Pharma announce new production of Oral Morphine to meet critical drug shortage in New Zealand.

The shortfall of Oral Morphine has become increasingly concerning in New Zealand, adversely affecting patients who rely on this medication to manage pain effectively. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, LumaCina has been actively working in partnership with Pharmac, New Zealand's government agency responsible for pharmaceutical funding and access, to bridge the supply gap. LumaCina has made substantial investments to expand capabilities for steady supply of Oral Morphine.

"We're committed to addressing the shortage of Oral Morphine for patients who need access to this vital pain medication" Post this

"We are deeply committed to addressing the shortage of Oral Morphine and ensuring that patients have access to the medication they need to alleviate pain and improve their quality of life," said Cyrus K. Mirsaidi, Global CEO for LumaCina and Bridgewest Perth Pharma. "Through our collaboration with Pharmac, we are leveraging our collective expertise and resources to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients across New Zealand."

"Making a positive impact on public health is paramount to our group's efforts. Through our ingenuity and resources, we aim to make a significant and lasting impact on the healthcare landscape and the lives of all," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, CEO and Founding Partner of global private equity firm, Bridgewest Group.

Last year, Bridgewest Group made a key strategic move to broaden its life science ecosystem, expanding capabilities throughout research and development, manufacturing, and delivery. It acquired the Pfizer Perth cGMP sterile injectable manufacturing plant, and formed Bridgewest Perth Pharma, NovaCina CDMO division and LumaCina pharmaceutical supply division.

About LumaCina

LumaCina is a global supplier and marketer of sterile injectable pharmaceutical drugs located in Perth Australia. LumaCina is aggressively expanding capabilities, infrastructure, and industry partnerships, growing a robust pipeline of high-quality accessible injectable medications, spanning high potency, blow fill seal, multi format vials and more. LumaCina is a Bridgewest Group Portfolio Company.

Media Contact: Jenny Bourbiel, [email protected]

SOURCE LumaCina