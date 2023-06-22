Lumaflex "Lights Up" Indiegogo with Launch of World's First FDA-Cleared Portable, Waterproof, Flexible Red Light Therapy Device

Lumaflex Body Pro is designed by scientists, athletes and fitness experts for convenient, precise, personalized red light therapy.

Device is being manufactured now and is guaranteed to ship in August 2023. Early backers can get an exclusive $220 discount on Indiegogo - must purchase before August 22, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumaflex , a healthtech startup that has developed the world's first portable, waterproof, flexible red light therapy device for muscle recovery, pain relief, wellness and performance enhancement, has announced the upcoming launch of its new Lumaflex Body Pro. This revolutionary red light therapy device is currently in production stage and has achieved FDA Class 2 Certification. The device is guaranteed to ship in August 2023 and will soon be available to early backers and product ambassadors. Supporters can sign up to purchase the Lumaflex Body Pro device for a $220 discount and other special benefits on the company's Indiegogo campaign .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpYUfB-7LHY&feature=youtu.be Lumaflex LLC

Red light therapy was first documented in 1903 as a way to help heal sores, was further developed by NASA research in the 1990s, and has been used for many years in clinical settings.1 It's become a popular treatment for muscle recovery among fitness communities such as bodybuilders and mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes. But until now, red light therapy has been costly and limited mainly to specialized clinics. Lumaflex is making it possible for the first time for people to conveniently access targeted red light therapy with a portable, waterproof, flexible device.

"As a longtime competitive bodybuilder, former competitive boxer and combat sports enthusiast, I've seen firsthand how red light therapy can deliver revolutionary results to help athletes recover faster, get pain relief, and enhance their physical performance," said John Graham , CEO of Lumaflex. "We believe that Lumaflex is not just a healthtech device or a fitness accessory; it's a catalyst for positive change to help millions of people make game-changing breakthroughs in their physical fitness and personal wellness."

Lumaflex is taking red light therapy to a larger mainstream audience, with the goal of helping people revolutionize their wellness, workouts and recovery.

How Red Light Therapy Works

Red light therapy is a type of "photomedicine" that works by exposing the body to a specific wavelength of red light and near-infrared (NIR) light. The waves of visible light penetrate a few millimeters below the skin's surface, helping to activate the mitochondria of cells to boost cell activity, encourage faster healing, increase blood flow, and energize the body's muscles.

Red light therapy is non-invasive and does not cause any pain, damage, or inflammatory reactions in skin or internal organs. Numerous clinical studies have shown that red light therapy and near-infrared (NIR) light therapy can significantly improve muscle recovery, joint function, muscle endurance, and other key athletic performance and wellness measures.2

Here are a few potential benefits of red light therapy that Lumaflex can deliver with its portable, flexible, waterproof, targeted red light therapy device:

Non-invasive: Red light therapy does not cause any side effects, pain, damage or inflammation.

Red light therapy does not cause any side effects, pain, damage or inflammation. Accelerated muscle recovery: Lumaflex's red light therapy stimulates blood circulation, reducing muscle soreness and enhancing recovery after workouts.

Lumaflex's red light therapy stimulates blood circulation, reducing muscle soreness and enhancing recovery after workouts. Pain relief: Red light therapy provides natural pain relief, helping to alleviate muscle and joint discomfort and relieve neuropathy.

Red light therapy provides natural pain relief, helping to alleviate muscle and joint discomfort and relieve neuropathy. Enhanced athletic performance: By aiding in muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, Lumaflex helps athletes perform at their best, improving endurance and reducing the risk of injuries.

By aiding in muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, Lumaflex helps athletes perform at their best, improving endurance and reducing the risk of injuries. Increased energy and vitality: Red and near-infrared light therapy boosts cellular energy production, leading to increased vitality and improved mood.

Red and near-infrared light therapy boosts cellular energy production, leading to increased vitality and improved mood. Boosted testosterone levels: Not just for bodybuilders, red light therapy can help people boost their strength and energy levels as a kind of "natural hormone therapy."

Not just for bodybuilders, red light therapy can help people boost their strength and energy levels as a kind of "natural hormone therapy." Improved skin health: Red and infrared light promotes collagen production, improving skin tone, increasing the skin's natural SPF rating (like wearing SPF 15 sunscreen), and enhancing overall skin health.

Red and infrared light promotes collagen production, improving skin tone, increasing the skin's natural SPF rating (like wearing SPF 15 sunscreen), and enhancing overall skin health. Joint health: Lumaflex supports joint health by alleviating joint pain, reducing inflammation, and improving joint flexibility.

"America is suffering from a chronic pain crisis, and Lumaflex can help create new cures," said Alain Dijkstra, Lumaflex Co-founder and Head of Production. "People with chronic pain need real help, not just more pills. Red light therapy can be an effective treatment, not just for serious athletes, but for people from all walks of life who suffer from chronic pain. This can be a new mainstream non-invasive treatment to help people recover."

Why the Lumaflex Red Light Therapy Device is a Game-changer

The Lumaflex Body Pro device is designed with key features to offer game-changing convenience and personal, targeted red light therapy:

Portable: Lumaflex is a compact and lightweight device that you can easily carry with you anywhere, with a waterproof chargeable battery allowing for convenient use anytime at home or on the go.

Lumaflex is a compact and lightweight device that you can easily carry with you anywhere, with a waterproof chargeable battery allowing for convenient use anytime at home or on the go. Flexible: With its flexible panel, Lumaflex can be comfortably used on any body part, providing targeted light therapy for optimal results.

With its flexible panel, Lumaflex can be comfortably used on any body part, providing targeted light therapy for optimal results. Waterproof: Lumaflex is also the world's first sweatproof and waterproof light therapy panel, making it suitable for use during workouts or in wet environments.

Lumaflex is also the world's first sweatproof and waterproof light therapy panel, making it suitable for use during workouts or in wet environments. Durable: The device is designed to withstand rigorous use and last for years, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The device is designed to withstand rigorous use and last for years, ensuring long-lasting performance. Easy to use: Just strap on the Lumaflex Body Pro, press the button, and receive the benefits of red light therapy.

Just strap on the Lumaflex Body Pro, press the button, and receive the benefits of red light therapy. Precise, professional-grade therapy: Lumaflex's device is designed to provide personalized muscle recovery and pain relief, by delivering just the right amount of light to each part of the body.

Lumaflex's device is designed to provide personalized muscle recovery and pain relief, by delivering just the right amount of light to each part of the body. 24-hour support: The Lumaflex support team is available around the clock to offer tips and advice on how to maximize the benefits of red light therapy.

Lumaflex currently has relationships with hundreds of ambassadors, including pro athletes, bodybuilders, MMA fighters, personal trainers, and fitness influencers who are ready to introduce this device to their fans, followers and clients.

"MMA athletes are always looking for easy, effective muscle recovery after training or before a big fight," said Liz Carmouche, reigning Bellator Women's Flyweight MMA World Champion and Lumaflex ambassador. "Lumaflex is a game-changer for me, and for many other MMA fighters, because it gives us convenient red light therapy on the go! I can put it in my gym bag or take it on the road. There's never been such a powerful solution for red light therapy, and I'm excited to help introduce Lumaflex to a wider audience."

Learn more at the company's Indiegogo campaign, where the Lumaflex Body Pro device can be purchased for an Early Bird discount price of $469: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/lumaflex-revolutionary-red-light-therapy-panel/

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements on the Lumaflex Body Pro launch, Lumaflex technology, and the growing Lumaflex ambassador community.

Sources:

About Lumaflex

Lumaflex is the creator of the world's first portable, flexible, waterproof red light therapy device. The ultimate solution for unlocking your true fitness and wellness potential, Lumaflex delivers cwggutting-edge red light therapy technology to accelerate muscle recovery, relieve pain, and enhance athletic performance. Experience the power of Lumaflex to revitalize your body, improve well-being, and achieve peak performance.

With Lumaflex, the life-changing benefits of red light therapy are becoming accessible to people worldwide, without the costs and inconvenience of traditional clinic-based treatment. Take control of your health and fitness with Lumaflex. Learn more at Lumaflex.com or follow Lumaflex on Facebook , TikTok , Instagram , YouTube or Twitter .

Media Contact for Lumaflex:

Chris Powell

Chris Powell PR, Inc.

(415) 310-2357

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumaflex LLC