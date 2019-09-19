Lumagenics to Attend and Present Scientific Efficacy for New Handheld, UV Surface Disinfection Device at IDWEEK 2019

CARY, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New clinical data demonstrating for the first time, pathogen reduction on surfaces in seconds rather than minutes with no heat generation. Dr. David Weber, M.D., M.P.H, Medical Director of the Departments of Hospital Epidemiology (Infection Control), and Environmental Health and Safety for the UNC Health Care System will be presenting the findings in a Scientific Poster Session (poster #1220) at IDWeek 2019 Washington, DC. The session will take place October 4, 2019 at 12:15pm in Hall B+C.

The study focused on the efficacy of a low heat-generating, polychromatic, UV disinfection technology that was designed for surface disinfection to complement current manual cleaning and disinfection processes to aid in the battle against Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) and surface recontamination. The technology referenced in the study, Cool UVTM proved efficacious in direct log 10 reductions of Multidrug-resistant organisms (MDRO's) comparable to those achieved by other UV-based devices already in the market, but in a fraction of the time.

The occurrence of HAIs continues to escalate at an alarming rate. Product limitations, time constraints and improper usage of readily available surface disinfection products remain a challenge for the industry.

"We are confident about our ability to help in this battle against HAIs. For too long this has been a (hidden) battle that has been waged with not enough resources and not enough success. HAIs kill twice as many people in the U.S. as opioids. We look forward to the introduction of our Cool UV technology and the positive impact it will have on patient safety," said Chip Gillooly, CEO.

Lumagenics is passionate about the fight against HAIs, as all members of the company have had the HAI battle personally touch their lives. Lumagenics expects to launch their first Cool UV powered surface disinfection device commercially in 2020.

About Lumagenics

Lumagenics is a privately held, technology platform company located near Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Our mission is to transform today's current disinfection approaches by harnessing UV light to combat pathogens. Through decades of research and development, our team has engineered a photonic system to generate an intense, precisely-controlled spectrum of UV light for the purpose of targeted, rapid disinfection. We do this without generating excess heat – a technology we've trademarked as "Cool UV". The technology can be applied to Air, Water, and Surface Disinfection. For more information, visit lumagenics.com.

About Dr. Weber

Dr. Weber is a world-renowned key opinion leader in the advanced study and treatment of infectious diseases with a professional goal to eliminate all preventable healthcare-associated infections. Dr. Weber currently has several roles within the UNC Health Care system, including: Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics in the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, Professor of Epidemiology in the UNC School of Public Health, Associate Chief Medical Officer for UNC Health Care, and is the Medical Director of the Departments of Hospital Epidemiology (Infection Control), and Environmental Health and Safety for the UNC Health Care System. He also serves as Associate Director of the North Carolina Statewide Infection Control Program (SPICE). Dr. Weber currently serves on the advisory board of Lumagenics and reported personal fees during the study.

