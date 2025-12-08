Lumana Surpasses 50,000 Cameras, Cementing Its Leadership in AI Video Surveillance

Backed by $64 million in total funding, including a record-breaking $40 million Series A round in physical security, Lumana is transforming everyday cameras into intelligent systems that deliver real-time insights, automation, and accuracy at scale.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumana , the leader in AI video surveillance, today announced that it has surpassed 50,000 cameras. This milestone reinforces Lumana's rapid expansion and solidifies its position as the fastest-growing AI security company in a market shifting from reactive monitoring to proactive, real-time intelligence.

In just over a year since emerging from stealth, Lumana has become one of the most influential companies in the physical security industry. Following its $40 million Series A round in July 2025, the largest in sector history, Lumana has expanded across enterprise, commercial, and public environments. Its customers include Meta, McDonald's, New York University, the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club, Tough Shed, Steak 'n Shake, Geneva College, Washington State Fair, and Visual Comfort, among others.

"Reaching 50,000 cameras is a remarkable milestone, and it represents something far greater: a shift in how organizations think about safety, intelligence, and their existing infrastructure," said Sagi Ben Moshe, Founder and CEO of Lumana. "With Lumana, every camera becomes a smart sensor that understands, acts, and empowers people in real time. This is the future of video, and we're just getting started."

Most organizations still rely on security cameras that simply record footage without understanding what they capture, often missing critical events or overwhelming teams with hours of video. Lumana's platform transforms that model entirely by leveraging an organization's existing security camera infrastructure to automatically extract actionable, impactful insights. Through a single interface, users receive precise real-time alerts, automated workflows, and deep operational intelligence.

The platform can detect threats and incidents such as:

Gun detection: When a weapon is brandished, Lumana can activate audible alarms, initiate lockdown procedures, and notify emergency responders.





When a weapon is brandished, Lumana can activate audible alarms, initiate lockdown procedures, and notify emergency responders. Violence detection: When a fight occurs, Lumana alerts security staff and can trigger automated announcements to de-escalate the situation.





When a fight occurs, Lumana alerts security staff and can trigger automated announcements to de-escalate the situation. Safety violations: When someone enters a restricted forklift zone, Lumana can issue warnings and automatically restrict equipment access.

These capabilities elevate safety and security while reshaping operations. Tasks that once required constant human monitoring are now automated. Investigations that used to take hours can be completed in seconds. And occupancy, compliance, and performance metrics are captured and visualized on interactive dashboards, enabling faster, smarter decisions across an organization.

"The growth we've achieved in a little more than a year is extraordinary," added Ben Moshe. "I'm deeply grateful to our customers and partners who believe in our mission to build the world's most advanced AI video surveillance platform. Their trust fuels our innovation as we continue shaping a future where AI protects people and property and helps every organization operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently."

Lumana provides next-generation AI video security solutions that transform any camera into an intelligent sensor, helping organizations automate monitoring, extract meaningful insights, and accelerate incident response. Lumana's hybrid-cloud architecture combines modern video security hardware, cloud-based software, and cutting-edge AI analytics in a scalable, easy-to-use system. Backed by Wing Venture Capital, Norwest, and S Capital, Lumana unlocks the power of video data to improve security, safety, and operational efficiency. Founded in 2021, Lumana is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA. Learn more at www.lumana.ai

