Lumanu Announces Milestone Integration With GRIN

By partnering with Lumanu, a Premium Facebook Marketing Partner, GRIN further solidifies its market position as a leader for influencer marketing management. The integration provides a natural extension of the GRIN platform, allowing marketers to easily gain advertising permissions from hundreds of creators and manage the relationships all in the same interface.

"Our integration with GRIN is a major milestone for Lumanu as we work towards making collaborations easier, smoother and better for both creators and brands," said Lumanu CEO, Tony Tran. "GRIN's commitment to ensuring that marketers can effectively nurture relationships with creators through seamless solutions builds on Lumanu's core values."

The technical integration with GRIN provides DTC brands with the first truly integrated solution from sourcing creators and managing relationships to gaining advertiser access and executing creator dark posting campaigns. The solution allows marketers to save time and leverage the powerful benefits Lumanu unlocks without leaving the GRIN platform. Marketers now have a holistic view of all parts of a campaign that affect influencer management within one platform.

"Influencer whitelisting is a key component to scaling outcome through influencer marketing. Lumanu's product is the market leader, offering a great experience for brands and influencers alike," said GRIN CEO, Brandon Brown. "We're excited to offer this integration to our customers who value GRIN's end-to-end influencer management capabilities and are looking to expand their efforts in paid media."

About Lumanu:

Lumanu delivers simple, secure, and seamless technology solutions fostering powerful partnerships between creators and brands. The flagship product automates the process of creators granting advertising permissions to marketers. Using Lumanu, creators grant advertising access (whitelisting) in a single click and brands using Lumanu unlock powerful content and audience tools to maximize ROAS. Lumanu - Make Collaboration Easier. Smoother. Better. For more information, visit www.lumanu.com or contact [email protected] .

About GRIN:

GRIN is the #1 influencer marketing software that helps DTC brands manage influencer marketing programs at scale. GRIN's software helps brands find and engage with high-quality influencers, automate email outreach, activate campaigns, develop authentic relationships within a private CRM, and provide an in-depth reporting suite to analyze the success of influencer campaigns. GRIN is the only end-to-end solution designed to create an authentic connection between influencer and brand; while providing true revenue attribution that measures the success of influencer marketing. For more information, visit GRIN.co .

