Lumanu Simplifies Business for the Creator Economy with Industry-First Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lumanu announces its business platform, enabling creators to simply manage, protect and scale their business. Currently in invite-only beta, Lumanu allows users to create their own personalized dashboard to easily manage collaborations, including: sending invoices, receiving payments, sharing and protecting IP, viewing business insights and building lasting relationships with brands and partners.

"We started Lumanu with a single goal in mind - to empower anyone with a passion the ability to turn it into a business. We know this can be a daunting task for many creators who just want to focus on creating," said Lumanu co-founder and CEO, Tony Tran. "Bottom line, creators need support. Lumanu simplifies the day-to-day business operations so that users feel comfortable and protected as they explore new collaborations and manage their existing relationships. For brands and partners, this means simplified business transactions, with access to the Lumanu network of high-quality creators."

The Lumanu Network

The Lumanu network is uniquely made up of over 200 brands, management and agency partners, as well as over 15,000 creators. The collaborative community is committed to supporting the passion that drives the creator economy with resources that simplify everyday business. From contract experts and tax advice to job leads and networking - and everything in between - the Lumanu network is all about resource sharing across the creator economy.

Additional features of the platform include:

Collabs: A dashboard that allows creators to manage day-to-day collaborations with other creators, managers, brands and clients. Users can add notes, media, contracts, and other files as well as grant/revoke IP rights with a single click, allowing them to organize their work and share with others.

A dashboard that allows creators to manage day-to-day collaborations with other creators, managers, brands and clients. Users can add notes, media, contracts, and other files as well as grant/revoke IP rights with a single click, allowing them to organize their work and share with others. Payments: Lumanu Payments handles invoicing for brand collaborations, making it simple for creators to get paid on time. Complete transparency into Lumanu's business guarantees the lowest fees and no monthly cost, allowing creators to do what they do best - create.

Lumanu Payments handles invoicing for brand collaborations, making it simple for creators to get paid on time. Complete transparency into Lumanu's business guarantees the lowest fees and no monthly cost, allowing creators to do what they do best - create. EarlyPay: No longer are creators forced to be held up financially, waiting for invoices to be paid. On qualified invoices, creators can pay a small fee for EarlyPay, a cash advance from Lumanu that assures they are paid for their work.

"I sometimes still have to chase brands to pay me on time. Every time I send that awkward email, I worry it'll damage my hard-earned relationship with them," said digital content creator Sarah Chetrit (148K followers). "Lumanu makes creating and sending professional invoices so easy. They chase brands down to pay you on time and give you a detailed overview of your earnings making it easier for tax season. Also important, they never hold your balance or lock your account, and only charge you 2% or $10, whichever is lowest, per invoice."

The company was founded in 2017 by Nhan Nguyen, Paul Johnson and Tony Tran, with a focus on providing creators with the ability to market their assets and IP to brands within Facebook and Instagram. By expanding the platform to include additional creator-centric features and resources, Lumanu aims to become the de facto business platform for the growing creator economy.

About Lumanu

Lumanu is a trusted leader in business solutions for the creator economy. With $3.8M in seed funding, Lumanu is transforming the way creators work with brands and build their businesses. The company's business enablement platform uses the latest in data, automation and AI technology to provide creators the tools to effectively manage day-to-day business operations. Lumanu users also gain access to a one-of-a-kind network of brands and creators for collaboration opportunities and information sharing. Lumanu was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

