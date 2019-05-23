LumApps & Microsoft Announce Global Partnership to Power the Digital Workplace

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, the leading social intranet for the enterprise, today announced it has been selected as one of only ten European startups to join Microsoft's Partner eXperience (PAX) program. LumApps will also be participating in Microsoft's Inspire Conference 2019 in Las Vegas. This partnership represents the next phase in the company's strategic partnership with Microsoft, offering enterprises a deeper integration with the Microsoft Office 365 suite.

Already a premier Microsoft ISV partner, LumApps currently integrates with Sharepoint Online for document management, Microsoft Teams for real-time collaboration, Outlook 365 for email and calendar, and Azure Active Directory for central and secure user management. Through this new partnership, companies can now manage all their Microsoft Office 365 communications and workflows inside of LumApps Social Intranet to enable greater productivity across an enterprise organization. The partnership will also facilitate product alignment between Microsoft Office 365 and LumApps, ensuring future products can integrate seamlessly to provide the best user experience possible.

"This partnership enables us to maximize our customers' investments in Microsoft environments and offers seamless integration between LumApps' Digital Workplace and Microsoft solutions," said Sébastien Ricard, Founder and CEO of LumApps. "LumApps brings a unique value to the market by providing a single point of access for all workplace communication to fuel secure and collaborative work. Microsoft's experience in the enterprise will prove invaluable to LumApps and help us deliver the best Digital Workplace solution in the market."

"We are happy to welcome LumApps as a strategic partner and stakeholder," said Agnès Van De Walle, Partners Development Director, Microsoft. "Their Digital Workplace solution is the perfect complement to our Office 365 suite. Their expertise and knowledge in communications, marketing and human resources aligns perfectly with our vision and their social intranet fills a market need for solutions that make employees more productive."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant market momentum for LumApps in EMEA. The company has seen triple-digit growth year over year since 2016. The company recently appointed Microsoft veteran Alain Bernard as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate the company's go-to-market strategy in EMEA.

About LumApps

LumApps is the leading enterprise social intranet designed to connect, inform and engage employees. Our digital workplace helps organizations break down communication silos to build stronger, more collaborative relationships between individual employees and departments. LumApps integrates seamlessly with today's most popular productivity suites, including G Suite and Office 365, to centralize access to all corporate content, business applications and social features under a single platform. With seven offices worldwide — Lyon, Paris, London, New York, Austin, San Francisco, and Tokyo — LumApps serves some of the world's most prominent companies, including Veolia, Valeo, Air Liquide, Colgate-Palmolive, The Economist, Schibsted, EA, Logitech.

About Microsoft France

Active in France for 32 years, Microsoft closely engages with all territories regarding economic distribution.

Our ambition is to leverage technology to serve strategic issues: development, education and digital equality, inside a trusting environment.

From localized cloud data centers in France to supporting start-ups in Station F on artificial intelligence, Microsoft is dedicated to growing France's influence on the global economic market, through a variety of actions:

An open ecosystem of over 10,500 partners

Supporting 3,500 startups with a presence at Station F

A collaborative culture represented by our Issy-les-Moulineaux campus, welcoming 1,500 collaborators

Disruptive technologies, growth levers for enterprises and vectors for creativity, around Cloud, IA and Mixed Reality

A partnership with the INRIA

