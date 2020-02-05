LumApps partners with Microsoft for a fully integrated Office 365 Digital Workplace solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps is a collaborative, social intranet designed to simplify internal communications and increase employee engagement. The platform consolidates a company's working tools in a full-cloud Digital Workplace: corporate and personalised content, social communications, business tools and applications, all accessible at any time and available on mobile devices.

Through its partnership with Microsoft, LumApps is now fully integrated with the entire Office 365 suite: SharePoint Online for document management, Microsoft Teams for real-time collaboration, Outlook 365 for email and calendars, and Azure Active Directory for centralized and secure user management. This provides users with a corporate communication space that maximizes the value of natively integrated Microsoft solutions.

The partnership now allows LumApps to work upstream with Microsoft's teams to continue its integration of existing and future tools. Microsoft customers can continue to get the most out Office 365 and ensure that their investments are protected in the long term, as LumApps provides a single Digital Workplace for managing internal communications within a unified Microsoft environment.

Sébastien Ricard, Founder and CEO of LumApps, said, "This partnership allows us to maximize our customers' investments in Microsoft environments and to offer a Digital Workplace with optimal integration of Microsoft solutions. LumApps brings unique value to the market in order to address the growing need for corporate communication, with a unified access point and secure collaborative working. Microsoft is a highly experienced partner, working closely with our teams to develop the best possible Digital Workplace solutions."

Discover LumApps Teams Integration

https://www.lumapps.com/product/lumapps-teams-integration/

Microsoft and LumApps in the workplace

As a leader in productivity platforms and services, Microsoft empowers individuals and organizations to realize their ambitions in a world built on the cloud and mobility.

Strengthened by its experience in the G Suite environment, LumApps is now bringing its expertise to Microsoft Office 365 customers. LumApps helps companies improve their internal communication and consolidate information and tools in the Digital Workplace.

About LumApps

LumApps is the leading enterprise social intranet SaaS platform designed to connect, inform and engage employees. Our digital workplace software helps organizations break down communication silos to build stronger, more collaborative relationships between individual employees and departments. LumApps integrates seamlessly with today's most popular productivity suites, including G Suite and Office 365, to centralize access to all corporate content, business applications and social features under a single platform. With seven offices worldwide — Lyon, Paris, London, New York, Austin, San Francisco and Tokyo — LumApps serves some of the world's most prominent companies, including Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, Colgate-Palmolive, The Economist, Schibsted, EA, Toto and Japan Airlines.

SOURCE LumApps

Related Links

https://www.lumapps.com

