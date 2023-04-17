LumApps Unveils "Spaces" for Improved Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration

Interactive hubs provide a central place for employees to share announcements, attend events, and connect with co-workers in the format that best fits their need

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, a leading employee experience platform, is launching a new feature to help organizations promote knowledge sharing, improve collaboration and drive employee engagement across teams.

'Spaces' is an evolution of LumApps Communities. The new interactive hubs integrate various digital tools, making it easier for employees to find and exchange information, share experiences, and engage with colleagues across the entire organization or within specific communities. With Spaces, employees can:

Create and share interactive posts using rich media like video

Generate blogs and exchange knowledge in easy-to-share articles

Create events (virtual or in-person) with invitation and registration functionality

Build intuitive navigation for frequently used resources

"Whether in the same office or distributed around the globe, today's employees want autonomy, flexibility, and control over their work. LumApps Spaces provides a central place for them to engage across the web and mobile in a way best suited for them. Employees get to pick where and how they communicate, making it more likely for them to share advice, lessons learned, and engage with their peers, promoting a more innovative and creative work culture," said Idriss Bentoumi, Chief Product Officer at LumApps.

Spaces also includes advanced analytics that offer leaders and administrators better visibility into the reach and impact of peer-to-peer interactions.

For more information, watch our video or visit www.lumapps.com.

About LumApps

LumApps is a global employee experience platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is designed to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they communicate internally, engage every employee, and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com.

