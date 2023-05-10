LumApps Wins TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Award for Best Intranet Software

Employee experience platform recognized for the second year in a row based on customer reviews praising LumApps for its usability, ease of integration, and client service.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading employee experience platform, announced it has been recognized with a TrustRadius Top Rated Award for the second consecutive year in the category of Best Intranet Software. The award is based entirely on feedback from verified end-users.

"TrustRadius awards are especially meaningful because they are based on user reviews and represent the voice of our customers. The meaningful insights and feedback they provide inspire us to continue developing new features and capabilities that fulfill the needs of modern organizations. Hybrid work demands an employee experience platform that can not only make information more accessible to employees but also help them feel connected, driving deeper engagement and loyalty. It's gratifying to know our solution delivers true business value to users," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO and Co-Founder of LumApps.

Customer reviews on TrustRadius praise LumApps for its easy-to-use functionality, seamless integration, customizable widgets, and client service. Highlights include:

"LumApps is THE employee experience platform! With its customizable meta-data, I was able to create over 700 pieces of content to deploy a regionalized user experience for our global sales and customer success teams. LumApps has created a one-stop-shop for both the company intranet and the Revenue Enablement site, saving employees valuable time when doing their daily work."

"We needed a new intranet with more features to enable informed and engaged associates. Prior to using LumApps, our main communication channel with our teams was email. LumApps has given us a simple way to host content online and share news and information, while also allowing associates to interact and have more 2-way dialogue through comments, likes, and sharing."

"With a variety of widgets in the library, LumApps allows content creators to be successful whether they are novices simply elevating a communication or UX designers creating a space for people to come back often and visit. LumApps allows nontechnical administrators, without coding experience, to manage a platform with ease. Mobile App is a star!"

For a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners, click here .

For more information on LumApps, visit www.lumapps.com.

About LumApps

LumApps is a global employee experience platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is designed to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Ascension, Publicis Sapient, Thoughtworks, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they communicate internally, engage every employee, and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

