NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary , a pioneer in smart lighting solutions, proudly announces its 7th anniversary celebration with a range of exclusive offers and promotions. Lumary's innovative approach to intelligent lighting has redefined home aesthetics, energy efficiency, and user convenience, making it a leading name in the industry.

Illuminate Your Home with Lumary's Smart Lighting Solutions

Lumary Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Exclusive Smart Lighting Offers

Lumary Intelligent Lighting invites you to transform your living space with its versatile range of smart indoor lights, smart outdoor lights, and smart outlets. Designed to seamlessly blend with your lifestyle, Lumary's products allow you to customize lighting settings to match your moods and activities effortlessly. Whether you aim to create a cozy ambiance or a vibrant atmosphere, Lumary's intuitive customization options ensure your lighting reflects your personal taste and preferences.

Introducing New Products with Strong Sales Growth in 2024

Lumary is thrilled to introduce new products that have already seen strong sales growth:

Smart Water Timer : Simplify your gardening with Lumary's innovative smart watering system. This new product ensures your plants receive the perfect amount of water, enhancing your garden's health and reducing water waste.

Simplify your gardening with Lumary's innovative smart watering system. This new product ensures your plants receive the perfect amount of water, enhancing your garden's health and reducing water waste. String Downlights : Perfect for birthdays or holidays, customize colors and effects to match the theme, adding fun and atmosphere.

Perfect for birthdays or holidays, customize colors and effects to match the theme, adding fun and atmosphere. Linear Lights : The Up RGBAI and Down CCT hanging lights can be used individually or together. Over 44 dynamic presets for DIY fun! Turn on the colorful ambient lights for a delightful dining experience.

Exclusive Anniversary Offers

In celebration of its 7th anniversary, Lumary is offering a series of special promotions, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home lighting. Customers can enjoy an unbeatable 50% off on selected smart lighting fixtures, allowing you to enhance your home's aesthetics without breaking the bank. Additionally, students can benefit from exclusive discounts tailored to brighten up study sessions or social gatherings with Lumary's innovative lighting solutions.

Special Event Promotions

Lumary's Prime Day deals present an ideal opportunity to explore and purchase smart lighting products at attractive prices. These energy-efficient lighting systems not only contribute to a greener environment but also add a touch of class and functionality to any home. With Lumary's latest advancements in lighting technology, you can illuminate your space intelligently, combining style with sustainability.

Why Choose Lumary?

Lumary has established itself as a trusted brand in the smart lighting industry by consistently delivering superior quality and innovative products. The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology has reshaped the way we interact with light, offering advanced solutions that integrate seamlessly into our daily lives. Lumary's dedication to excellence is evident in the glowing reviews from satisfied customers worldwide, reflecting the reliability and enhanced living experiences provided by its products.

Sustainability at the Core

Sustainability is a fundamental aspect of Lumary's design philosophy. The company is committed to reducing its ecological footprint by developing environmentally friendly lighting solutions. By prioritizing sustainable practices, Lumary ensures that their products are not only state-of-the-art but also contribute to a greener future. Customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their lighting choices support sustainable development.

About Lumary

Lumary is at the forefront of the smart lighting revolution, offering a wide range of innovative products designed to enhance the ambiance and functionality of any space. With a focus on quality, reliability, and sustainability, Lumary continues to set new industry standards, providing customers with intelligent lighting solutions that make life at home and work better.

Lumary on Amazon.com

Lumary: Lumarysmart.com

Join our Facebook group

Shelly - Lumary Global PR team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lumary