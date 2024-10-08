Lumary Launches Its Most DIY-Friendly Smart Silicone Neon Rope Lights, Hitting the Halloween Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a pioneer in the smart home industry, is thrilled to unveil its newest product on Halloween, the Smart Outdoor Neon Rope Lights. Lumary recognizes the significance of crafting unique and engaging outdoor lighting solutions, Lighting transitions from basic illumination to a form of smart DIY expression, Smart Outdoor Neon Rope Lights is crafted from premium silicone. offers users the high-quality with customizable Halloween lighting experience, The perfect Halloween decorations for your outdoor walkway, patio, garden and under the eave, effortlessly create a mysterious space full of Halloween atmosphere with Lumary smart neon rope lights.

Upgraded Brightness: Two version, 16.4ft for 700LM, 32.8ft for 1400LM, illuminating your space with luminous brightness.

RGBAI Technology: With vibrant and customizable RGBAI 16 million color changing lighting options, it adapts effortlessly to any environment. Perfect for enhancing your outdoor ambiance.

Warm White to Cool White: Added warm white lights for daily use and cool white for security, with the range of 2200k~6500k adjustable lighting temperature.

RGBAICW Light Beads with 144 LEDs/m: Lumary outdoor rope lights has high-density LED arrangement provides a vivid, uniform glow without any dark spots.

Wide Temperature Range: Operates efficiently from -4°F to 113°F.

IP65 Waterproof: Withstands rain day and extreme weather.

UV Resistant & Anti-Yellowing: Silicone material prevents cracking and fading from sun exposure.

Long Lifespan: 10,000 hours of reliable performance.

Flexible Silicone Covered: Designed for DIY enthusiasts, Lumary flexible silicone light can be easily bends into any shape, making it perfect for creative DIY projects.

Easy to Install: The included accessories anchors and clips allow your lights to be securely attached to walls and walkway, under the eave or indoor decor lighting. Easily fixed your DIY thoughts with solid fitting

Segmented Control: You can create a water-flowing lighting effect via individual control the each segment of the rope lights.

Group Control: Lumary outdoor lights kit can be simultaneously control as a single group via app.

Music Sync: Sync your rope lights with your music for an even more immersive experience.

Timer & Schedule: Easily manage your rope lights on/off status and choose the lighting effect that you want to start with timer function.

Scene Mode: Featuring 44 preset lighting effects, Lumary neon rope light allows you to instantly set the perfect mood for any occasion.

DIY your Halloween Scene: it supports DIY customization, enabling you to create your own unique Halloween lighting scenes to match your style and preferences. Perfect for create the creepy vibe for your halloween personalized lighting!

Lumary offers the Neon Rope Light in tow size for 16.4ft and 32.8ft, catering to various home decor styles and ensuring a perfect aesthetic match for any exterior.

The Lumary Outdoor Neon Rope Light is now available and retails for $199.99(32.8ft) and $129.99 (16.4ft) in the US on Lumary website and Amazon.

For more details, visit Lumary.com.

About Lumary:

Lumary is an innovative company that focuses on the lighting and is committed to providing users with high-quality lighting solutions. The company has a professional R & D team and continuously introduces innovative products and brings new lighting trends to the market. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers.

SOURCE Lumary