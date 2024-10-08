Lumary Launches New Permanent Outdoor Lights Max: The Ultimate Upgrade for Year-Round Brilliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary , a leader in smart lighting innovation, is excited to introduce the Permanent Outdoor Lights Max, a next-level upgrade designed to elevate your outdoor spaces with stunning year-round illumination. Whether it's Permanent Christmas lights, Halloween outdoor lights, or everyday lighting, this versatile lighting solution is perfect for any occasion. With cutting-edge technology, unbeatable brightness, and robust durability, Lumary's latest release is set to become the go-to choice for festive decorations and beyond.

Innovative Detachable Base Design for Maximum Convenience

The Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights Max feature an innovative detachable base design that ensures easy maintenance and enhanced stability. Should one light string malfunction, simply replace that section without disrupting the entire system. This user-friendly design simplifies upkeep, allowing you to enjoy beautiful, uninterrupted lighting all year long.

Unmatched Brightness with RGBAICW 5in1 LED

Lumary's eave lights are equipped with RGBAICW 5-in-1 LED technology, offering an impressive 60lm per light, the actual brightness is brighter than other brands of permanent outdoor eaves lights on the market. Whether it's the sparkling glow of Christmas or the spooky atmosphere of Halloween, these lights bring your celebrations to life with brilliance.

Built for Durability, Designed for Year-Round Use

Crafted with UV-resistant materials, Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights Max is built to withstand all weather conditions. With an IP67 waterproof rating, they can endure rain, snow, and extreme temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F. These lights are not only Permanent Christmas lights, but they also function as Permanent holiday lights for use throughout the year, ensuring your home shines brightly through every season.

DIY Individual Control & 55+ Scene Modes

The Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights Max offer DIY individual light control and over 55 scene modes, providing endless options for both holidays and everyday lighting. With the ability to control each light separately, you can easily customize colors and effects to suit any occasion. Whether you're setting a festive mood for Christmas or adjusting the ambiance for a cozy evening at home, these lights give you the flexibility to create the perfect setting for any event, making them ideal for year-round use.

Multiple Control Options for the Whole Family

The Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights Max offers multiple control methods that make them easy for every family member to use. With options like smartphone app control, voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant, and a traditional remote, these lights are accessible for all ages.

Easy Installation

Whether you're installing them on metal, concrete, wood, or drywall, Lumary lights are secured with a combination of 3M adhesive and screws, providing added stability and ease of maintenance. There's no need for an electrician—you can easily set up your holiday decorations in no time.

Value-Packed Options to Fit Every Need

Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights Max come in a variety of lengths, including 53ft, 105ft, and 158ft, with transition lines and the option to add a 13ft extension (sold separately). The light sets are available with 40, 80, or 120 lights, making them the most cost-effective option compared to other products on the market, with prices at $299.99, $399.99, and $699.99, respectively.

Get Ready for the Holidays

Add Lumary Permanent Outdoor Lights Max to your cart now and prepare your home for the upcoming Halloween and Christmas celebrations. With Lumary's lights, you'll make 2024 a year to remember, filled with festive brilliance and unforgettable memories.

