Lumary Launches New Smart UFO LED High Bay Light

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a brand dedicated to providing a wide range of smart lighting solutions, has once again innovated with the launch of the new Smart UFO LED High Bay Light. This product, boasting an impressive 160LM/W efficiency and motion sensing technology, offers an exceptional lighting solution for users.

For the first time, Lumary has incorporated motion sensing technology into high bay lights. Users can easily turn or off this feature and view detailed sensing records through the Lumary App, providing a more convenient user experience. The intelligent sensing function ensures that lighting is only activated when needed, maximizing energy savings. Additionally, with a remarkable 160LM/W efficiency, the Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light delivers bright, even illumination while reducing energy consumption. Compared to traditional lighting solutions, this high bay light not only lowers operational costs but also minimizes energy usage, making it an ideal choice for eco-friendly, cost-effective lighting.

The intelligent control system of the Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light offers users great flexibility. Users can control the light through the Lumary App, voice commands, or a remote control, adjusting the brightness from 1% to 100% to meet various lighting needs. Whether operating remotely via the mobile app or using voice control features compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, users can easily adjust the lighting to create their desired ambiance.

Moreover, the design of this high bay light caters to different application scenarios. Whether in a warehouse, studio, yoga room, basketball court, or garage, the Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light provides superior lighting. Its bright, uniform light not only enhances work efficiency but also creates a comfortable environment for various activities.

Durability is another key feature of the Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light. Constructed with pure metal aluminum, this high bay light ensures long-lasting performance and reliability. Its excellent heat dissipation effectively extends the lifespan of the light, guaranteeing stable operation over time. Additionally, the Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light can function in environments ranging from -20℃ to 45℃ (-4℉ to 113℉) with humidity levels from 0% to 80% RH, adapting to various harsh conditions. Its IP65 waterproof rating ensures stable performance even in adverse environments, making it the best choice for industrial and commercial lighting.

Through continuous innovation and improvement, Lumary consistently provides more efficient and intelligent lighting solutions. The launch of the Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light marks another breakthrough in the field of smart lighting. Lumary will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation, offering users superior smart lighting products and services, and driving the lighting industry towards a more intelligent and efficient future. For more information, please visit the Lumary website:

