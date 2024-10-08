Lumary Launches World's First Smart String Wall Lamp with Up-Down Lighting, Leading a New Trend in Indoor Lighting

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary , a well-known company in the smart home industry, known for its innovative indoor smart recessed lights, smart outdoor lighting solutions and commercial lighting fixtures, is proud to launch its latest innovation - the world's first smart string light wall lamp with up and down lighting . The product seamlessly combines the functions of traditional indoor wall sconces with the decorative appeal of string lights, and integrates cutting-edge smart technology to bring a smarter and more convenient lighting experience. With Wi-Fi and BLE dual protocols, users can easily control the lamps, making lighting more personalized and easy. A Perfect Blend of Multi-Functionality and Smart Features.

Lumary Smart Up Down Wall Sconces

This innovative wall lamp offers a variety of unique features:

RGBAI Scene Mode : Adds dynamic lighting effects to your space, adapting to various scenarios.

: Adds dynamic lighting effects to your space, adapting to various scenarios. Point Control : Allows for flexible switching of individual light points, giving you full control over the lighting.

: Allows for flexible switching of individual light points, giving you full control over the lighting. Customizable Up-Down Lighting : Lights up every corner of your room with versatile lighting angles, letting you create personalized light patterns.

: Lights up every corner of your room with versatile lighting angles, letting you create personalized light patterns. Detachable Lamp Body and Base : The lamp body can easily be separated from the base, making installation and maintenance simple.

: The lamp body can easily be separated from the base, making installation and maintenance simple. 180° Rotatable Lamp Body : Freely adjust the direction of lighting to suit different settings.

: Freely adjust the direction of lighting to suit different settings. CWRGB Five-Channel Lighting : Offers a wide range of color choices to make your space more vibrant and colorful.

: Offers a wide range of color choices to make your space more vibrant and colorful. Multiple Control Methods : Supports control via mobile app, voice commands, and more for smart and flexible usage.

: Supports control via mobile app, voice commands, and more for smart and flexible usage. Music Rhythm and Local Music Sync : Lights change to the rhythm of music, adding fun to your entertainment time.

: Lights change to the rhythm of music, adding fun to your entertainment time. Timer and Countdown Functions : Customize on/off schedules for enhanced convenience.

: Customize on/off schedules for enhanced convenience. Group Function and Device Sharing : Allows for multiple devices to be controlled simultaneously, perfect for sharing with the whole family.

: Allows for multiple devices to be controlled simultaneously, perfect for sharing with the whole family. Quick and Easy Connectivity: Set up the system with ease using fast and stable Wi-Fi + BLE connectivity.

Lighting that Fits Any Space and Style

With two size options to choose from—17.7ft with 7 LED or 26.9ft with 14 LED—this smart string wall lamp adapts to various room sizes and configurations. Whether you're lighting up a cozy bedroom or a large living space, Lumary's smart string wall lamp brings intelligent lighting solutions to your home, making it more stylish, efficient, and personalized.

Lumary's smart wall lamp is not just a light—it's a groundbreaking product that perfectly integrates lighting, decoration, and smart control. It brings a unique smart experience to your home, allowing you to effortlessly create diverse and personalized lighting effects. Lumary will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation, offering users superior smart lighting products and services, and driving the lighting industry towards a more intelligent and efficient future. For more information, please visit the Lumary website:

Lumary RGBAICW Smart Wall Sconces

