Lumary Shines Bright this Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Unveiling Spectacular Deals on Smart Lighting Solutions

News provided by

Lumary

20 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a trailblazer in the realm of smart lighting, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's Black Friday festivities. With years of successful operations on Amazon, Lumary is now set to illuminate the Black Friday web with exclusive deals on its range of smart lighting solutions, including smart recessed lighting, smart outdoor lighting, and commercial lighting.

What to Anticipate:

Continue Reading
Lumary Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Lumary Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Lumary's Black Friday Extravaganza promises an array of unbeatable discounts on the entire collection of smart lighting products. Whether you're aiming to enhance your living spaces, create an ambiance to your, or elevate your commercial environment, Lumary has curated deals that cater to every discerning customer.

Why Lumary?

Innovative RGBAI Technology: Unique RGBAI technology creates captivating lighting effects and customizes environments to their liking, allowing all users to have a unique lighting experience.

Quality Craftsmanship: Lumary products are crafted with precision and durability in mind. Every detail, from design to construction, reflects a commitment to providing lighting solutions that stand the test of time.

Unmatched Customer Experience: Lumary is not just a brand; it's an experience. Lumary commitment to customer satisfaction goes beyond the sale.

The Products Offer Discounts Up To 60%:

Smart Recessed Lighting: Ultra-thin recessed lights with HDMI sync box, Retrofit LED can lights, Gimbal recessed lights, LED disk lights.

Outdoor Lighting: Permanent outdoor lights, Smart landscape lights, Smart pathway lights, Smart string Lights, Smart wall sconce.

And more smart products: Smart UFO LED high bay light, Smart bird feeder with camera, Smart outlet.

Save the Date:

Lumary's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event kicks off on November 20th and runs through November 27th. This is your perfect opportunity to bring the brilliance of Lumary into your life at an unbeatable price.

Exclusive Updates:

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates and offers on the  Lumary website  and Amazon Lumary store as the big event approaches. Lumary's Black Friday promises more than just discounts, but experiences that light up your world.

About Lumary

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. We are a people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

For more info, please visit the Lumary landing page: https://lumarysmart.com/

Or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lumary-Smart-Lighting-102878658675054/

Or join the Lumary Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lumary

Media Enquiries: 
Pingyang Song
[email protected]

SOURCE Lumary

Also from this source

Lumary Releases Innovative Permanent Outdoor Lights, Make Your Home Truly Unique

Lumary Releases Innovative Permanent Outdoor Lights, Make Your Home Truly Unique

Lumary, a creative company in the smart lighting industry, recently launched a self-developed permanent outdoor light. Elevate your home's charm with ...
Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light Debuts: Integrating Bluetooth and WiFi Connectivity, 380 Lighting Scenario Modes Shocking Launch!

Lumary Smart Ceiling Fan with Light Debuts: Integrating Bluetooth and WiFi Connectivity, 380 Lighting Scenario Modes Shocking Launch!

Lumary, as a leading brand in the smart lighting industry, has always been committed to the perfect fusion of technology and design to bring users...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.