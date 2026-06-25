Luma's Executive Sessions Recognized as a 2026 Swaay.Health Award Winner for Event of the Year

Following the eClinicalWorks Executive Session, gatherings are planned for athenahealth and MEDITECH executives

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health system executives hear from dozens of promising AI vendors, but sorting what's real from the hype is hard from a conference seat. Luma Health's Executive Sessions offer solution-based counterprogramming and peer connection that have earned a 2026 Swaay.Health Award for Event of the Year.

Each session is invitation-only, bringing together about 50 executives from US and Canadian health systems that use the same EHR. Leaders hear from peers running Luma, then build AI workflows themselves.

"We plan these three days so every experience is intentional and worth a busy executive's time," said Kelly Nixon, Luma's Director, Field and Experiential Marketing. "Leaders get honest about their challenges, and the person next to them shares what worked at another health system using the same tech. Attendees walk away with next steps they can take now."

"It's rare to get your hands on a vendor's product and talk to the health systems actually using it, with none of the smoke and mirrors," said Carlos Ortiz, SVP and COO at Sun River Health and a panelist at Luma's recent eClinicalWorks session. "I left with more than I take away from most conferences."

Now in their fourth year, the sessions hosted MEDITECH, Oracle Health, Epic, and eClinicalWorks executives across the country in 2025. Each pairs panels and fireside chats on customers' AI results with hands-on clinics alongside Luma's R&D team. Attendees unwind at after-hours events like a cliffside reception in Scottsdale or an Atlanta Braves suite, and each closes with an executive breakfast with Luma's leadership.

Luma's Executive Sessions are invitation-only. To express interest in a session for your EHR user group, contact Kelly Nixon ([email protected]).

About Luma Health

Luma Health's Operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient, from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations and 100+ million patients across the US, UK, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit lumahealth.io.

About Swaay.Health

Swaay.Health helps build a brighter healthcare future by inspiring those who want to create it. Through stories and positivity, it brings together a community of healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience professionals. For more information, visit swaay.health.

SOURCE Luma Health