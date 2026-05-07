Luma Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Conversational AI in 2026 American Business Awards®

The recognition reflects breakout momentum for Luma's Operational AI and the health systems using it

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health, the Operational AI platform for healthcare, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution – Healthcare category for The 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The recognition highlights the impact of Luma's Operational AI platform at health systems across the United States and signals continued momentum and growth in 2026.

"Healthcare leaders are moving past the AI hype and looking for real solutions that work," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's co-founder and CEO. "This recognition is about tangible outcomes, and our customers are the ones using Operational AI to make a measurable impact."

The Gold Stevie® recognition lands as Luma scales to serve over 1,000 health systems and clinics. The award specifically recognizes Luma's Navigator for its ability to deliver measurable results including:

95% after-hours call automation at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

40% reduction in call abandonment at Sun River Health

Navigator handles scheduling and appointment management, patient questions, prescription refills, and more via conversational voice, SMS, and chat. This spring, Luma released outbound conversational AI calling to follow up on no-shows and prevent delayed care and patient leakage.

"Operational AI accomplishes end-to-end workflows beyond the bolt-on chatbots that are often labeled as AI today," said Marcelo Oliveira, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Luma. "Our customers are proving it every day, and this recognition reflects the work they're doing to get more patients to care with less staff burden."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Luma Health Luma Health's Operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient — from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations and 100+ million patients across the US, UK, Canada, and the Caribbean.

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SOURCE Luma Health