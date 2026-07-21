Luma Health Announces Patient Pipeline, AI-Powered New Patient Acquisition to Turn Ad Spend Into Booked Patient Care

New product addresses digital dead ends for new patients and directly connects marketing efforts to new patient visits and procedures

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health today announced Patient Pipeline, a new product that uses AI to connect patients shopping for care with health systems' open capacity. Too often, new patients hit a dead end while providers sit with unbooked time. Patient Pipeline reads a health system's real-time schedule and builds Google Ads around the open slots, then traces each booking back to the marketing effort that drove it. For the first time, marketers can see an ad click through to the care received and tie it to the associated revenue.

Patient Pipeline uses real schedule data connected to dynamic Google Ads to bring in new patients for high-value openings.

"Our motto is that needing care is hard, but getting it shouldn't be," said Aditya Bansod, Luma's co-founder and president. "Health system marketers told us that they wanted to bring in new patients but didn't know where best to direct ad spend. Patient Pipeline connects patients who are searching for care with available providers, expanding our mission to the very beginning of the patient journey."

Patient Pipeline's Market Insights gives marketers and service line leaders the data they need to reach patients more effectively, based on their real schedules. Performance Marketing uses the data to run dynamic, AI-generated Google Ads that connect each click back to a booked appointment in the EHR schedule and analyze the downstream care a patient receives. Insights include:

How their bookable new patient appointments compare with nearby health systems.

Where open scheduling trees lead to dead ends, so ad spend isn't directed there.

Which providers and service lines have the most availability and revenue potential.

Early adopters of Patient Pipeline include University Hospitals, Charlotte Ear Eye Nose and Throat Associates (CEENTA), and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Results include:

2.5x return on ad spend at UAMS, with a single ad campaign filling orthopedic visits worth $27,400 in 4 months

80% shorter time to service for dermatology at University Hospitals

8x return on ad spend and 8,000 impressions from a single campaign at CEENTA

"We attract the best ENT providers with our ongoing growth throughout the Carolinas and ability to fill their schedules quickly," said Olena Scarboro, Director of Marketing and Physician Recruiting at CEENTA. "As a long-time Luma partner, we were proud to co-design a solution to a common marketing challenge: bringing in patients for our priority providers and open appointment slots."

"With helping lead orthopedics at UAMS, I want to bring new patients in, make good use of our providers' time, and grow revenue for the service line," said Paul Stover, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Support Services at UAMS. "Patient Pipeline gives us the scheduling data and insights to reach the right patients and fill open slots."

"With Patient Pipeline, I have the information I need to make data-driven decisions that directly lead to sooner access to care," said Matt Eaves, VP of Marketing at University Hospitals. "By marketing physicians with the earliest availability to new patients, we reduced the time new patients wait for their first appointment by 80%."

Luma maintains the gold standard in data security, including HITRUST and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications and SOC 2 Type II attestation. Patient Pipeline is HIPAA-compliant and subject to all of Luma's security control frameworks. PHI is never provided to Google and stays securely within Luma and the EHR.

Patient Pipeline is currently available for health systems using the Epic EHR. To learn more and get a demo, contact [email protected] or register for the webinar, August 20th at 1:00PM ET.

About Luma Health

Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has R&D centers in the US, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with 100+ million patients across the US, UK, and the Caribbean.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health