Lumati Appoints Investor and Visionary Leader Ruta Laukien As Executive Director and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors to Accelerate Mission of Impacting 1 Billion Lives by 2035

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumati, a pioneering longevity and human performance platform, today announced the appointment of Ruta Laukien as the Executive Director and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the expansion of its investor group. Ruta brings a rare blend of financial acumen, operational leadership, and a passion for nature, adventure, and longevity that deeply aligns with Lumati's mission to positively impact one billion lives by 2035.

Ruta Laukien

As Managing Partner at GrayBella Capital and Vice President at US Capital, Ruta has spent the past two decades at the intersection of capital markets, entrepreneurship, and healthcare innovation. She has advised and funded high-growth companies across biotech, wellness, and technology sectors, helping founders translate purpose into performance.

"Joining Lumati's board aligns with my conviction that the future of medicine lies at the intersection of clinical science and longevity innovation. Lumati's mission to bridge these worlds, by translating breakthroughs in longevity into everyday healthcare, deeply resonates with me. It's both a professional passion and a personal calling to help create a future where living longer also means living better."

— Ruta Laukien, Managing Partner at GrayBella Capital & Executive Director, Lumati

"Ruta's leadership and strategic vision come at a pivotal moment for Lumati," said David Perez, Founder & CEO of Lumati. "Her experience in capital structuring, healthcare, and international business, coupled with her deep passion for helping humanity, strengthens our ability to merge the medical and longevity ecosystems into a unified field of innovation and execution. Ruta embodies what Lumati stands for: scientific excellence, human connection, and the courage to reshape how the world approaches vitality and aging."

A Convergence of Purpose and Performance

Ruta brings over 15 years of experience spanning investment banking, venture and private capital. She previously served as Vice President at Bear Stearns and Director at Alantra, and now leads as Managing Partner at GrayBella Capital, investing in growth-stage, technology-driven companies across healthcare and innovation. She holds an MBA and Juris Doctor with Master's in International Law from Duke, and serves on esteemed advisory boards including Xeno Therapeutics, Duke Global Capital Markets Center and Duke Women's Leadership Initiative. Ruta is a Life Sciences Ambassador for Invest Lithuania and serves as an Expert Advisor to Lukasiewicz PORT Polish Center for Technology Development.

Beyond finance, Ruta is a lifelong adventurer, summiting the world's tallest peaks and a passionate advocate for holistic wellness, bringing a human-centered philosophy to every venture she joins. Her belief in aligning biology, environment, and consciousness mirrors Lumati's vision of integrating technology and nature to regenerate human vitality.

Fueling the Next Phase of Growth

Ruta's appointment and investment mark a key inflection point in Lumati's growth. The company continues to advance a robust clinical trial pipeline, expand its network footprint, and scale the Lumati ecosystem with next-generation products, technology, and services. Her role will help Lumati accelerate its strategic roadmap, from clinical research and innovation to hospitality integration and healthcare expansion, bridging the worlds of medical treatment and lifestyle optimization.

About Lumati

Lumati is a science-driven longevity company pioneering multi-modal systems that enhance human vitality, recovery, and performance. Its flagship innovation, the Recharge Portal, integrates five evidence-based modalities to optimize cellular function and nervous-system regulation in a single, time-efficient experience. Lumati's mission is to positively impact one billion lives by 2035 through accessible, elegant, and validated longevity technologies.

