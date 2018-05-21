Lumbee Film Festival Presents Films by American Indians

The Festival features a panel discussion with community organizers, filmmakers and tribe members discussing cultural extraction, cultural appropriation, and other issues faced by indigenous communities and their work within the cultural sector. The Festival also presents the "Lumbee Filmmaking Challenge" as the grand finale screening, in which every submitted film under three minutes -- no jury, no rules -- will be shown. The Lumbee Filmmaking Challenge encourages creativity and storytelling in many forms, from many voices - young and old, far and near - anyone with a cell phone can make a short video and send it in.

American Indian filmmakers can submit narrative, documentary or experimental films of any length or genre to the festival by June 7, 2018. Submissions can be made through the Cucalorus website at: www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/. There is no entry fee - so submit a film for free!

"It is wonderful to have an opportunity for the community to come for free to see films made for and by American Indians, amplifying our voices, our challenges and our accomplishments. I think I am most excited about 'What Lumbee Means To Me' as we express our pride in our people, culture, place and traditions," said Festival Director Kim Pevia.

Pevia is joined on the staff by graphic designer Chad Locklear and a programming committee including artist Ashley Minner and filmmaker Malinda Maynor Lowery.

The Lumbee Film Festival is a partnership between the Lumbee Tribe of NC, Cucalorus, and the NC Arts Council. It takes place at the UNCP Entrepreneurship Incubator at 202 Main Street- downtown Pembroke, NC on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Find more information at www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.

