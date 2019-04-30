Lumber Liquidators Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TOANO, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased $4.4 million, or 1.7%, to $266 million as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Net sales from stores open less than 13 months were $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. However, net sales in comparable stores decreased $2 million, or 0.8%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018, as a slight decline in merchandise sales was partially offset by the expansion of installation services. The Company opened two new stores and closed two stores in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit decreased 1.4% in the first quarter of 2019 to $94 million as compared to the comparable period in 2018. Gross margin decreased to 35.2% in the first quarter of 2019 from 36.3% in the first quarter of 2018, primarily driven by higher tariff costs on products originating in China, which were partially offset by an improved mix of higher-margin manufactured products and lower warranty costs. Gross margin for the first quarter was 35.2%, which was up 10 basis points from the equivalent figure from the fourth quarter of 2018. Although the improvement was small, it is comprised of more than 100 basis points of further negative tariff effect more than fully offset by small benefits across several elements, including cost-mitigation efforts, transportation and merchandise warranty costs.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 0.6% in the first quarter of 2019 to $97 million from $96 million in the comparable period in 2018 but included certain costs in both years related to investigations and lawsuits. Excluding these items as shown in the table that follows, Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure) increased $1.6 million primarily as a result of increases in payroll and occupancy costs reflecting the full-year effect of opening 18 new stores during the preceding four quarters offset by slightly lower advertising.

Operating loss was $3.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Excluding the SG&A items discussed above and summarized in the table below, Adjusted Operating Loss (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure) $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. The most significant driver of the change was the tariff-laden decrease in the Company's margin.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

As announced in the Company's Form 8-K dated March 29, 2019, the Company entered into an amended credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement"), comprised of an increase in availability to $175 million under the revolver and a new first in-last out $25 million term loan (the "FILO Term Loan"), for a total of $200 million in availability. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $42 million outstanding under the revolver and $25 million outstanding under the FILO Term Loan, which collectively, is up slightly from year-end. Considering these borrowings, at March 31, 2019, the Company had $130 million in liquidity, comprised of $17 million of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Credit Agreement of $113 million.

Dennis Knowles, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With key legacy product legal issues behind us, we have moved quickly to execute our transformation strategy and accelerate growth initiatives. In the first quarter, we continued to see strong performance across our Installation and Pro businesses while making progress against our commitment to focus on customer engagement. This includes enhancing our digital presence and omni-channel approach, and modernizing our marketing efforts through a new advertising agency partnership. Furthermore, our new larger store concept has yielded attractive returns for our initial prototype and we are excited to launch similar test formats in other markets throughout the year. As we look ahead, we are confident we have the right balanced approach to drive profitable growth, which supported by a strong balance sheet and capital allocation framework, will ultimately deliver long-term shareholder value."

2019 Outlook

The Company reaffirmed its 2019 full-year expectations as follows:

Total revenue growth percentage in the mid-single digits;

Comparable store sales growth percentage flat to low-single digits;

Adjusted Operating Margin (a non-GAAP measure) of 1.9% to 2.4%;

Opening 10 to 15 new stores during the year; and

Capital spending of $15 to $18 million .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on April 30, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through May 7, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13689498. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LumberLiquidators.com.

About Lumber Liquidators

With 413 locations, Lumber Liquidators is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The Company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo, cork, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank and porcelain tile flooring. Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors. Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management as of the date of such statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks include, without limitation, the impact on us of any of the following:

the outcomes of legal proceedings, and the related impact on liquidity;

reputational harm;

obligations related to and impacts of new laws and regulations, including pertaining to tariffs;

obtaining products from abroad, including the effects of tariffs, as well as the effects of antidumping and countervailing duties;

obligations under various settlement agreements and other compliance matters;

disruptions related to our corporate headquarters relocation;

impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act;

inability to open new stores, find suitable locations for our new store concept, and fund other capital expenditures;

inability to execute on our key initiatives or such key initiatives do not yield desired results;

managing growth;

transportation costs;

damage to our assets;

disruption in our ability to distribute our products;

operating stores in Canada and an office in China ;

and an office in ; managing third-party installers and product delivery companies;

renewing store or warehouse leases;

having sufficient suppliers;

our, and our suppliers', compliance with complex and evolving rules, regulations, and laws at the federal, state, and local level;

disruption in our ability to obtain products from our suppliers;

product liability claims;

availability of suitable hardwood, including due to disruptions from the impacts of severe weather;

changes in economic conditions, both domestic and abroad;

sufficient insurance coverage;

access to capital;

disruption due to cybersecurity threats;

the handling of confidential customer information, including the impacts from the California Consumer Privacy Act;

management information systems disruptions;

alternative e-commerce offerings;

our advertising strategy;

anticipating consumer trends;

competition;

impact of changes in accounting guidance, including the implementation guidelines and interpretations;

maintenance of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and the impacts thereof;

internal controls including those over tariffs;

stock price volatility; and

anti-takeover provisions.

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements, which speak only as of the dates on which such statements are made, except as may be required under the federal securities laws. Information regarding these and other additional risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Item 1A, "Risk Factors," section of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP and Other Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted SG&A; (ii) Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income; and (iii) Adjusted Operating Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance, which include regulatory and legal settlements and associated legal and operating costs, changes in antidumping and countervailing duties, as such items are outside the control of the Company or are due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash nature.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands)





March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets









Current Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 17,090

$ 11,565 Merchandise Inventories



299,886



318,272 Prepaid Expenses



9,255



6,299 Deposit for Legal Settlement



21,500



21,500 Other Current Assets



9,733



8,667 Total Current Assets



357,464



366,303 Property and Equipment, net



92,049



93,689 Operating Lease Right-of-Use



110,974



— Goodwill



9,693



9,693 Other Assets



6,226



5,832 Total Assets

$ 576,406

$ 475,517













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities:











Accounts Payable

$ 55,943

$ 73,412 Customer Deposits and Store Credits



47,633



40,332 Accrued Compensation



7,575



9,265 Sales and Income Tax Liabilities



5,841



4,200 Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements Current



97,475



97,625 Operating Lease Liabilities - Current



30,207



— Other Current Liabilities



19,425



17,290 Total Current Liabilities



264,099



242,124 Other Long-Term Liabilities



12,833



20,203 Operating Lease Liabilities - Long-Term



88,330



— Deferred Tax Liability



828



792 Credit Agreement



67,000



65,000 Total Liabilities



433,090



328,119













Stockholders' Equity:











Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 35,000 shares authorized; 31,661 and 31,578

shares issued and 28,682 and 28,627 shares outstanding, respectively)



32



32 Treasury Stock, at cost (2,979 and 2,951 shares, respectively)



(142,157)



(141,828) Additional Capital



214,798



213,744 Retained Earnings



71,911



76,835 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



(1,268)



(1,385) Total Stockholders' Equity



143,316



147,398 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 576,406

$ 475,517

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018











Net Sales











Net Merchandise Sales

$ 237,899

$ 236,492 Net Services Sales



28,321



25,280 Total Net Sales



266,220



261,772 Cost of Sales











Cost of Merchandise Sold



151,425



148,383 Cost of Services Sold



21,184



18,417 Total Cost of Sales



172,609



166,800 Gross Profit



93,611



94,972 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



97,032



96,418 Operating Loss



(3,421)



(1,446) Other Expense



1,290



321 Loss Before Income Taxes



(4,711)



(1,767) Income Tax Expense



213



205 Net Loss

$ (4,924)

$ (1,972) Net Loss per Common Share—Basic

$ (0.17)

$ (0.07) Net Loss per Common Share—Diluted

$ (0.17)

$ (0.07) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:











Basic



28,646



28,508 Diluted



28,646



28,508

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018











Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net Loss

$ (4,924)

$ (1,972) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss:











Depreciation and Amortization



4,312



4,723 Stock-Based Compensation Expense



1,033



858 Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets



53



7 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:











Merchandise Inventories



17,275



(14,483) Accounts Payable



(16,932)



(7,079) Customer Deposits and Store Credits



7,426



5,062 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets



(4,059)



(1,090) Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements



350



250 Other Assets and Liabilities



1,943



(1,157) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities



6,477



(14,881)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of Property and Equipment



(3,247)



(3,048) Other Investing Activities



17



6 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,230)



(3,042)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Borrowings on Credit Agreement



13,000



15,000 Payments on Credit Agreement



(11,000)



(4,000) Other Financing Activities



(727)



(891) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



1,273



10,109 Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash and Cash Equivalents



1,005



482 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



5,525



(7,332) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year



11,565



19,938 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year

$ 17,090

$ 12,606

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except percentages)

Items impacting SG&A with comparisons to the prior-year period includes:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018



(dollars in thousands) SG&A, as reported (GAAP)

$ 97,032



$ 96,418



















Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements 1



(175)





250

Legal and Professional Fees2



1,978





3,067

Sub-Total Items above



1,803





3,317



















Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 95,229



$ 93,101

________________________

1 This amount represents the charge to earnings for certain Related Laminate Matters, which is described more fully in Note 8 to the condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 Represents charges to earnings related to our defense of certain significant legal actions during the period. This does not include all legal costs incurred by the Company.

Items impacting operating loss and operating margin with comparisons to the prior-year period includes:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018





(dollars in thousands)



$ % of Sales



$ % of Sales

Operating Loss, as reported (GAAP)

$ (3,421) (1.3) %

$ (1,446) (0.6) %





















SG&A Items:



















Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements 1



(175) 0.1 %



250 0.1 % Legal and Professional Fees2



1,978 1.0 %



3,067 1.2 % SG&A Subtotal



1,803 1.1 %



3,317 1.3 %





















Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ (1,618) (0.2) %

$ 1,871 0.7 % ________________ 1,2 See the SG&A section above for more detailed explanations of these individual items.

SOURCE Lumber Liquidators

