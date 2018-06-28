Lumber Liquidators Donates Flooring to Project: VISION and Explorations V Children's Museum

The company donated 1,200 square feet of Tranquility Malted Oak luxury vinyl plank (LVP) to Explorations V Children's Museum to update its lobby. The museum, located in Lakeland, Florida, creates a hands-on, fun-filled adventure in learning through art and science. The museum invites more than 50,000 children to play each year.

"We want to give our children the best experience of learning and fun, and this donation from Lumber Liquidators is very meaningful to improve our space and create a welcoming environment for all," said Kerry Falwell, Executive Director of Explorations V. "The new flooring is beautiful and truly adds to our museum and we can't wait to invite children to play during the summer."

Lumber Liquidators also donated 1,500 square feet of LVP to help complete Project: VISION's basement. Project: VISION is a Chicago non-profit dedicated to providing the city's youth with tools for educational, personal and civic development. The organization recently moved into a new facility that is not only safer and more accessible for its students, but also has more space to serve additional youth. However, the basement of the new space needed to be complete to ensure the youth would have a comfortable environment to experience the organization's programs.

"We cannot express how grateful we are to Lumber Liquidators for generously providing the flooring to help us complete our basement," said Sandy Guan, Associate Director of Project: VISION. "Thanks to the goodwill of Lumber Liquidators, we were able to finish our classrooms for the 190-plus students we serve each year and provide a much-improved, student-friendly place to help even more kids in the future."

Lumber Liquidators' support of these organizations was administered through its philanthropic program, Lay It Forward, which supports organizations that benefit generations to come. This principle also inspires the lasting quality and sustainability of Lumber Liquidators' products.

