Lumber Liquidators Marks Milestone of 400 Stores

"We are grateful to our customers who have supported Lumber Liquidators over the years to contribute to our progress and growth," said Dennis Knowles, Chief Executive Officer. "Having 400 stores is a testament to the company's success in offering great quality and value, and this milestone underscores the excellent customer service and innovative styles that Lumber Liquidators provides in delivering flooring solutions for every room."

Lumber Liquidators brings a low-cost, no-middleman flooring approach to homeowners and professionals alike. The company offers a vast selection of more than 400 floors in the latest styles and trends, including its cornerstone Bellawood hardwood brand — now with an expanded artisan line designed to capture timeworn charm and character. Other leading brands include CoreLuxe rigid vinyl plank and Avella wood-look porcelain tile, both offering waterproof protection, and the Dream Home Ultra X20 laminate is two times more water-resistant than standard laminate flooring. The company's Morning Star brand is the number-one selling brand of bamboo in the country.

"From inspiration to installation, Lumber Liquidators is proud to stay true to the company's original value proposition of price, selection, quality, availability, and service," said Knowles. "Our customers consistently find beautiful flooring at the lowest prices, and we are excited to continue to offer leading brands and innovative styles as we celebrate 400 stores nationwide and look toward the future."

Lumber Liquidators further supports customers with its Install+ service, which provides the simplest and most convenient way to get new floors installed, while its Pro+ service team provides assistance to professionals for projects of any size.

The company has demonstrated its dedication to safety, sustainability, and environmental stewardship by earning GREENGAURD Gold and FloorScore certifications for indoor air quality.

400th Store Celebration Features Sweepstakes — and Vanilla Ice

The company is marking its 400th store milestone with a celebration at the new 8,927-square-foot store at 8777 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. As part of the store's grand opening festivities on June 9, Lumber Liquidators will welcome Rob Van Winkle of "The Vanilla Ice Project" on the DIY Network and award-winning interior designer Kerrie Kelly. The company is also offering sales on its 400-plus products and is hosting a sweepstakes through June 30 in which customers have a chance to win up to $4,000 in flooring. People may enter the sweepstakes online at: www.lumberliquidators.com/sweepstakes.

Laying It Forward for the 400th

During its journey to 400 stores, Lumber Liquidators has contributed to the communities it serves through its philanthropic Lay It Forward program, which supports organizations via flooring donations that benefit generations to come. This principle also inspires the lasting quality and sustainability of Lumber Liquidators' products. This year, Lumber Liquidators is making donations to several veterans organizations and those that offer help to people with autism and other disabilities.

About Lumber Liquidators

Now with more than 400 locations, Lumber Liquidators is North America's largest specialty retailer of hardwood flooring. The company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo, cork, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank, and wood-look tile. Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install, and maintain your new floor. Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

With premier brands including Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo, Lumber Liquidators' flooring is often featured on popular television shows such as HGTV's Dream Home and This Old House. For more information, please visit www.LumberLiquidators.com or call 1.800.HARDWOOD.

Lumber Liquidators aims to be the industry leader in sustainability. For more information, please visit www.LumberLiquidators.com/Sustainability. Learn more about our corporate giving program at LayItForward.LumberLiquidators.com. You can also follow Lumber Liquidators on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

