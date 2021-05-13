Lumber Liquidators Rebrands As LL Flooring In Breakthrough Campaign

"We want our customers to be nothing less than enthralled with their new flooring," said Charles Tyson, President and Chief Executive Officer of LL Flooring. "The 'Floor Love' campaign is all about the joyful result of home renovations and how the expertise and premium service of LL Flooring can help you fall in love with your space."

The new campaign coincides with a landmark transition for the Company, complete with a new name, website, and digital tools. The rebrand represents LL Flooring's unwavering dedication to guiding customers throughout their entire flooring journey, from that first spark of inspiration all the way to installing the floor correctly, with high-touch, knowledgeable flooring experts to answer any questions.

LL Flooring offers more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles across 400-plus stores nationwide and online at LLFlooring.com. The Company also offers a digital suite of tools including the PictureIt floor visualizer and Floor Finder to help customers preview, select — and fall in love with — the right floor based on their project and style preferences.

The "Floor Love" campaign is a totally new creative direction for the brand, which brings humor to emotionally connect its customers with their floors. The campaign shows exceptionally satisfied customers in post-purchase bliss — completely enamored with their new flooring. View the three new TV spots: Steve, Slide, Artisan.

"The best kind of home improvement is the one that makes you swoon," said Joanne Torres, Creative Director at Fallon. "You give yourself a mental high-five every time you look at it. Satisfaction meets admiration meets self-contented swagger. That's the stuff LL Flooring and 'Floor Love' is made of."

The "Floor Love" campaign will appear across TV broadcast, Hulu, social media and more. To learn more about how LL Flooring pairs people with the perfect floors, visit llflooring.com ; and get to know advertising agency Fallon at fallon.com .

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 400 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 400 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes water-resistant vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. Our stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

Our commitment to quality, compliance, the communities we serve and corporate giving: https://www.llflooring.com/corp/quality.html

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

About Fallon

Fallon is a Minneapolis and New York-based advertising agency that's part of Publicis Communications, the hub of creative agencies within Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. Fallon clients include Arby's, Comedy Central, Showtime, Cooper Tires, Hotwire, LL Flooring, and KeyBank. Fallon is one of the world's most critically acclaimed creativity companies, delivering breakthrough ideas for some of the world's leading brands. Additional information can be found at www.fallon.com .

Nathan Bowie

Office: 612-677-2250

Email: [email protected]

Adam Skaf

Office: 312.220.6697

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LL Flooring

Related Links

https://www.llflooring.com

