Lume Cube Unveils the Lume Cube XL 60W RGB Mini COB Light: The Ultimate Portable RGB Lighting Solution for Creators

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lume Cube, the leading innovator in premium lighting technology, proudly announces the release of the new Lume Cube XL 60W RGB Mini COB LED Light, the perfect portable lighting solution designed for creators, photographers, streamers, and videographers. Combining powerful performance and compact portability, this RGB continuous monolight design is engineered to meet the needs of both hobbyists and professionals alike.

Lume Cube, the leading innovator in premium lighting technology, proudly announces the release of the new Lume Cube XL 60W RGB Mini COB LED Light, the perfect portable lighting solution designed for creators, photographers, streamers, and videographers. Combining powerful performance and compact portability, this RGB continuous monolight design is engineered to meet the needs of both hobbyists and professionals alike.

A Compact & Intuitive COB Light

The Lume Cube XL is crafted to close the gap between casual content creators and seasoned professionals. Whether capturing photos, filming videos, or streaming content, this 60W RGB Mini COB light delivers endless possibilities to create stunning, illuminated scenes. Its compact size and powerful output make it an ideal solution for those seeking high-quality lighting in any setting, on the go or in the studio.

Advanced Features for Endless Creativity

The Lume Cube XL monolight offers a range of innovative features designed to enhance creative freedom:

Full-spectrum RGB control ,

, Portable Size

Green/Magenta Tint Control

Seven unique special effects

Remote App Control

CRI 97+ and TLCI 98+ ratings

CT Range from 2700K to 7500K

Performance and Durability

With its ABS plastic body and an efficient automatic internal cooling fan, the Lume Cube XL is designed for durability and prolonged use. Its 60W power delivers high brightness, with a LUX output of up to 23,000 lx (with reflector cone) and lumen output up to 5300 lm at 7500K, ensuring it can illuminate any scene with ease.

The optional Portable Battery Grip makes it easy to bring this powerful light on location, providing up to over an hour at max brightness and up to at low brightness, perfect for extended shoots away from an outlet.

For more information on the Lume Cube XL 60W RGB Mini COB Light, visit https://lumecube.com/pages/lume-cube-xl-60w-rgb-mini-cob-light.

About Lume Cube

Based in San Diego, CA - Lume Cube is a leader in portable, high-quality lighting solutions, serving photographers, videographers, and creators of all kinds. Our mission is to empower creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their vision to life through innovative and intuitive lighting technologies for the studio to the workspace.

Press Contact:

Lume Cube PR Team

(844) 781-5816

[email protected]

SOURCE Lume Cube