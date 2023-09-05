Lumectra™ RGB: Illuminate and Elevate the Gaming Experience with PowerA's Latest Innovations

PowerA upgraded its popular Spectra controller - adding exciting gaming features and unique RGB lighting accessories with the launch of Lumectra RGB Lighting

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PowerA® brand, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, announces the newest evolution of its popular Spectra® Infinity controller with the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra™. Officially licensed by Xbox, this upgraded controller is primed for gaming excellence, boasting new features including upgraded multi-zone RGB lighting, impulse triggers, and a 10 ft. USB-C® cable. The controller launch coincides with PowerA's exciting foray into the ambient lighting category with Lumectra Zone, an ecosystem of lighting accessories marked by the Lumectra™ RGB 18-foot LED light strip, which is seamlessly controlled by the Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra.

Elevated Style And Gameplay

Building on the popularity of the Spectra® Infinity with Xbox and PC gamers for more than two years, PowerA upgraded the controller's key features and more. By adding an additional lighting zone, more color combinations, impulse triggers, and upgrading from a Micro-USB to USB-C with their extra-long cable, the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is the ideal controller for gamers to gain an edge while looking great. This gamepad also features 3-way trigger locks, dual rumble motors, and two programmable advanced gaming buttons, offering seamless configuration on-the-fly. The Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and works on Xbox One and Windows 10/11 making it the perfect gaming companion for Xbox and PC gamers alike.

Light Up The Game Room

For gamers looking to truly immerse themselves, Lumectra RGB technology will be added to several of PowerA's great product lines, starting with the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. This controller features four distinct RGB lighting zones, 24 colors, and three dynamic lighting modes, providing thousands of color combinations for all styles of gamers.

To further personalize one's gaming space, an 18-foot Lumectra RGB LED Light Strip complete with 24 colors is sold separately. Uniquely, the Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra RGB commands it all, featuring a built-in IR transmitter for seamless control over any compatible light strip LEDs, harmonizing and customizing the gaming experience. These products – in addition to future offerings – mark PowerA's inception of the Lumectra Zone, a new ecosystem of lighting accessories that allow gamers to customize and personalize their gaming space.

Pricing and Availability

The Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is available now in black and white at PowerA.com, Amazon, and other major retailers worldwide. The standalone controller with Lumectra RGB will have a starting MSRP of $44.99 in the US.

Providing a complete out-of-the-box solution, the Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is also available with a 4-foot RGB LED Strip. This bundle is available now at PowerA.com and Amazon for an MSRP of $54.99.

If gamers aim to further enhance the lighting in their game room, office, or living room, the Lumectra Zone-compatible Lumectra RGB LED Light Strip – 18 ft. is available separately at PowerA.com, GameStop, and Amazon for an MSRP of $19.99.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected].

All registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the Advantage Wired Controllers for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra, Lumectra RGB LED Light Strip, and more, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

