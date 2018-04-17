LUMEE LAUNCHES NEW KIMOJI X LUMEE CASES IN COLLABORATION WITH KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Today, a single installment of the KIMOJI X LUMEE collection, the fan favorite "Kim Crying" Kimoji case, is available for purchase exclusively on Kimoji.com, with the entire collection available for pre-sale on LuMee.com at 3:00 PM PST - the official on-sale date for LuMee.com will be May 3rd – for $79.95. The collection offers four different designs featuring an array of Kim Kardashian West's widely popular Kimoji's, including: "Lit," "Black Collage," "Rose Collage" and the widely popular "Kim Crying" Kimoji, all cases are available for the iPhone 6/6s/6 Plus, 7/7Plus, 8/8Plus and X.

"It's no secret that I've been LuMee's biggest fan since day one," said Kim Kardashian West. "The KIMOJI X LUMEE collection is our first design collaboration together and I'm excited to finally share it with our fans."

The KIMOJI X LUMEE collection is the first collection that LuMee and Kim Kardashian West have designed together from start to finish and is a true example of the amazing relationship they have built. Fans will now have the opportunity to take home their own piece of the dynamic duo through this collection, and have all of their photos and videos perfectly lit.

"We are thrilled to release this collection with Kim," said Robert G. Pedersen II, partner and LuMee's Chairman and CEO. "She has been a wonderful partner and has contributed so much to the LuMee brand. Not only does this new collection provide a complete mobile lighting studio for anyone with an iPhone, but we are now celebrating our partnership in a fun way that we know LuMee fans will love."

As with all LuMee Duo™ cases, the KIMOJI X LUMEE collection features LuMee's patented front and back facing, professional quality, LED lighting with an adjustable dimmer, allowing all mobile photographers at any skill level the ability to customize their lighting preference for each photo and video. LuMee Duo™ cases are the ultimate tool for taking studio quality, flawless photos and videos from either side of the lens.

"Working with Kim has been an unbelievable experience and she is undoubtedly LuMee's biggest supporter," mentioned Allan Shoemake, Creative Director and Inventor of the original LuMee case. "The KIMOJI X LUMEE collection is one of LuMee's proudest additions and we could not have envisioned creating a more perfect collection for our customers."

About LuMee LLC:

LuMee® is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics accessories and lighting companies in the world, with a line of smartphone cases that enable users to capture professional quality images and create optimal conditions for video chatting. Since the 2014 launch of the LuMee® Case, the brand's flagship and patented front-facing LED lit smartphone case, the company has caught the eye of celebrities and trendsetters like Kim Kardashian West, who rave about the product's ability to achieve the perfect smartphone photo. Creative Director and Inventor Allan Shoemake, a professional photographer who has taken pictures of many U.S. presidents and celebrities, devised the concept to improve mobile phone lighting in his own life; now, the company, based in Park City, Utah, is revolutionizing the way mobile photographers of all skill levels shoot images on their smartphones. LuMee cases range from $49.95 to $79.95 and are available in many colors. To order LuMee cases and other accessories, or for more information, visit LuMee.com.

