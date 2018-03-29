LuMee Wins Patent Protection Case

In the course of the litigation, Snaplight made false claims against LuMee, which were dismissed with prejudice. In a separate litigation in California, Snaplight asserted that LuMee's products infringed a different patent. Judge James V. Selna dismissed Snaplight's infringement claim with prejudice as well. A copy of the order of dismissal is available at www.lumee.com/pages/brand-protection.

"Since coming first to market with the highest-quality illuminated, LED-lit smart phone cases, we continue to fiercely protect and defend our intellectual property rights," said Robert G. Pedersen II, LuMee's Chairman and CEO. "These judgments validate our leadership and clear the path for continued innovation and new product development opportunities as we work to keep our commitment to our customers."

Today's announcement is a continuation of LuMee's ongoing and vigorous efforts to globally enforce the full breadth of its intellectual property rights. Due to the ongoing success of the LuMee case and its partnerships, low quality "knockoffs" have occasionally garnered attention in the market. However, many of the "knockoffs" contain cheaply made components. LuMee is committed to identifying these companies and manufacturers and preventing them from violating LuMee's intellectual property and branding.

To protect and ensure customers receive authentic LuMee products, LuMee is continuously expanding its extensive intellectual property portfolio and has a trademark enforcement team that works closely with law enforcement, which has made a number of arrests, including felony charges of trademark counterfeiting. In addition, LuMee works with Customs and Border Protection, identifying and seizing counterfeit cases coming into the country. To ensure the purchase of a genuine LuMee product, LuMee encourages customers to only purchase genuine LuMee products from LuMee.com and authorized LuMee retailers, such as Apple, Amazon, and Target.

LuMee encourages customers and partners to report fakes or copycats to LuMee LLC via email to brandprotection@lumee.com.

LuMee® is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics accessories and lighting companies in the world, with a line of smartphone cases that enable users to capture professional quality images and create optimal conditions for video chatting. Since the 2014 launch of the LuMee® Case, the brand's flagship and patented front-facing LED lit smartphone case, the company has caught the eye of celebrities and trendsetters like Kim Kardashian West, who rave about the product's ability to achieve the perfect smartphone photo. Co-founder & partner Allan Shoemake, a professional photographer who has taken pictures of many U.S. presidents and celebrities, devised the concept to improve mobile phone lighting in his own life; now, the company, based in Park City, Utah, is revolutionizing the way mobile photographers of all skill levels shoot images on their smartphones. LuMee Cases range from $49.95 to $69.95 and are available in many colors. To order LuMee cases or other accessories, or for more information, visit LuMee.com.

