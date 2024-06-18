Lumel Recognized as the Best New Vendor with an Outstanding Rating in BPM Partners' Pulse of Performance Management 2024 Survey

Lumel Named Best New Vendor on the BPM 2024 Pulse Survey

BPM Partners Announce This Year's Top Vendors and Vendor Awards across eight criteria.

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumel has been named the Best New Vendor in the BPM solutions category by the independent US market analysts BPM Partners. The award is based on the results of their "Pulse of Performance Management 2024" survey, which gathered insights from over 350 users of business performance management, planning, and consolidation solutions in large and medium-sized enterprises worldwide.

Lumel stood out in this year's survey for its Ease of use, Product Flexibility, Streamlined Integration, Intuitive Interface, and Comprehensive Planning Capabilities for finance, sales, workforce, and operational planning.

This week, Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners, announced the results in a webcast from Stamford, Connecticut, highlighting Lumel's innovative approach to integrating planning and consolidation with self-service analytics embedded with Microsoft Power BI.

Craig Schiff elaborated on Lumel's success: "Lumel brings connected planning into Microsoft Power BI, significantly enhancing planning workflows, business insights, and time-to-value. Their Real-time Integrated Planning suite offers no-code, out-of-the-box functionality for various planning and reporting needs, including sales forecasting, budgeting, financial planning, operational planning, and data visualization. Lumel's offerings are intuitive and designed for rapid deployment, making them an ideal choice for businesses seeking to streamline their performance management processes."

Lumel's customer base has grown to over 3,000 organizations worldwide. It provides a one-stop solution for real-time integrated planning, reporting, analytics, and storytelling bundled as an EPM suite. With more than 250 full-time employees, Lumel continues to deliver innovative products that address the comprehensive data application needs of large enterprises.

Gopal Krishnamurthy, Founder and CEO of Lumel, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "Being named the Best New Vendor by BPM Partners is a testament to our team's hard work and passion for innovation. Our commitment is to bring real-time and self-service to planning with an innovative cloud-native architecture that brings integrated and collaborative planning solutions that are very intuitive and easy to use. We are very encouraged to see our solutions' immediate value, which our customers and the industry are recognizing. This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in performance management."

Lumel's product portfolio offers a starter Standard Edition for their EPM Suite. It is designed for rapid deployment by bringing planning to your actual data and using integrated features for rolling forecasts, scenario planning, snapshot comparisons, and variance analysis using no-code write-back. The Enterprise Edition extends these capabilities with advanced modeling, reporting, storytelling, and robust reference and metadata management features.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM/CPM/EPM) and related business intelligence solutions. Forbes has recognized it as one of America's best management consulting firms. The company helps organizations address budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. Vendor-neutral experts guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to BPMPartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam and LinkedIn BPM Partners | LinkedIn.

About Lumel

Lumel Technologies Inc. is the #1 Power BI AppSource Partner, serving over 3,000 customers with a team of 250+ employees. We help enterprises retire legacy BI, Reporting, and Planning applications and help customers consolidate in Power BI & Fabric. We offer a comprehensive suite of no-code data apps for planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, storytelling, visualization, master/reference data management, and governance.

Our real-time integrated and collaborative planning with Lumel XP&A suite brings planning to your data so that you do not have to move around source data or create new data marts. With Lumel, business users can enter forecasts & budgets, perform no-code writeback to online/cloud data stores, edit master data with governance, and integrate plans seamlessly.

Lumel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

For more information, visit www.Lumel.com

