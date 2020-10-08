Lumen Bioscience Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark Litton to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, today announced the appointment of Mark Litton, PhD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA), to the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Litton is an experienced leader in the life sciences industry with a career spanning more than two decades of executive level leadership including as co-founder, Chief Business Officer, and Treasurer of Alder BioPharmaceuticals.

"Mark's extensive expertise in the strategic growth, financing, and development of life science companies will be invaluable to Lumen Bio as we continue to develop Lumen's board and management expertise for the next phase of commercial development," said Brian Finrow, Lumen's co-founder and CEO. "Mark shares our mission-oriented perspective and deep respect for high-quality corporate governance, and we're excited to welcome his independent voice to the Lumen boardroom."

"Lumen Bioscience is pioneering novel drug discovery and production technologies that have the potential to broadly impact many devastating diseases," said Dr. Litton. "I look forward to working with the team as they continue to advance their unique drug development platform."

At Athira, Dr. Litton has helped direct the company's Series B and initial public offering. During his tenure at Alder, he led the company's business operations and played a key role in the company's IPO, follow-on financings, collaborations, and partnerships. Prior to Alder, Dr. Litton held executive leadership roles at Celltech Group, Chiroscience Group plc, and Ribozyme. Dr. Litton holds a PhD in Immunology from Stockholm University, an MBA from Santa Clara University, and a BS in Biochemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company's unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches. Lumen's clinical pipeline includes investigational biologic drugs for C. difficile infection, Covid-19, norovirus, and traveler's diarrhea. For more information, visit: www.lumen.bio.

