Lumen builds on its network cloudification vision to offer burstable on-demand internet

News provided by

Lumen Technologies

01 Nov, 2023, 08:55 ET

Network-as-a-Service platform expands to more locations to serve more businesses

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupting an industry requires a deep understanding of business needs and an investment in continuous innovation. Just three months after Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) launched its first Network-as-a Service (NaaS) capability, it has expanded the service from 23 data centers to 136 across North America. Lumen® Internet On-Demand is now available to these data center customers and in Lumen on-net enabled locations. Numerous industries are embracing this service for its quick, flexible internet connections, helping them meet their unique connectivity needs.

Continue Reading

"We've created a brand-new customer experience. In just a few clicks and minutes, businesses are getting an on-demand service in a simplified and differentiated way," said Andrew Dugan, Lumen CTO. "With every new data center and on-net enabled business location, we continue to build on our vision to cloudify traditional telecom and disrupt the industry. We're seeing customers across key verticals turning to our consumption-based Network-as-a-Service model to help solve their most pressing business challenges."

Expanded Customer Reach
Healthcare providers, technology companies, and government agencies are among the first customers using Lumen Internet On-Demand to quickly flex their bandwidth needs and deploy data intensive software. Through data center partners, Lumen has extended its NaaS reach to Digital Realty and Equinix Fabric customers in several key markets, including Ashburn, Va., Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, San Francisco, Seattle, and Toronto. This gives thousands of business customers in some of the largest markets quick access to on-demand connections.

"BlackStar Group is thrilled to hear about the Network as a Service offering from Lumen," said founder and CEO, Chris Hendrie. "NaaS has the potential to empower BSG to better serve our live event clients with expanded options and flexibility for the expected speed, low latency bandwidth, and quality service for which we're known."

"Lumen is focused on enabling customer success by making it easier to buy, use, and manage network services via NaaS," said Steve Thomas, senior industry director, Frost & Sullivan. "This provides scaled, secure, and on-demand network services with flexible terms offered through their marketplace."

Upcoming Features and Services
In 2024, Lumen NaaS plans to add additional features, including port activation and automation activation. Upcoming new NaaS services will include Private IPVPN, Ethernet Cloud Connect services and security services, such as DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge).

More information on Lumen Internet On-Demand can be found at https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/internet-on-demand.html

Read what IDC says about Lumen Network-as-a-Service.

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

