Lumen chosen to provide Next Gen 911 to State of Nebraska

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Nebraska recently selected Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) to help it transition to a next generation 911 platform using the company's emergency service network, IP-based software, applications and call routing services. Transitioning to Lumen's current NG911 platform will improve the delivery of emergency calls and enable Nebraska residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call, but also support sending text messages, pictures and videos.

Lumen Next Gen 9-1-1 allows you to send texts, images, and videos directly to 9-1-1 operators.

"Our state's new NG911 capabilities provided by Lumen will equip our first responders with more information that will help keep them, and all Nebraskans, safer," said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The contract with State of Nebraska Public Service Commission establishes a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet) that serves approximately 70 PSAPs, with the goal of having all seven PSAP regions connected to the ESInet by the end of 2022. The contract, which Lumen had won previously, has an initial term of five years with five one-year options.

In addition, Lumen is launching enhanced NG911 features and functionality that will provide real-time visibility into customers' emergency call management systems and enable a more robust, reliable and resilient emergency response.

The Lumen NG911 platform will support enhanced communication capabilities, such as the ability to send texts, images and videos directly to 911 call centers, that will provide first responders with additional information so they can better assist during an emergency.

"We know when someone calls 911, seconds count. We will be one of the few 911 network providers who can fully leverage those seconds and minutes in real time," said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen vice president for the state and local government and education market.

"When our NG911 features are implemented, we will provide enhanced routing, monitoring and visibility into our customers' emergency call systems," Ramsey said. "These enhanced capabilities will offer state and local governments and military bases yet another incentive to move to a NG911 call handling system managed by Lumen and provide better emergency services to local residents."

"Lumen's new NG911 platform will offer a fully integrated solution of networking and technology services that were purposely developed to deliver end-to-end emergency service management, enhanced call routing and increased 24x7 visibility," said Frost & Sullivan's vice president of mobile and wireless solutions Brent Iadarola.

The company also recently created a dedicated NG911 network operations center with a new ticketing system. Lumen's enhancements to its NG911 platform will provide new customers with a portal featuring a customer management dashboard with access to:

a real-time view of the health of customer NG911 systems;

the call path from origination through delivery to the public safety answering point (PSAP);

component level monitoring, status, inventory and diagnosis; and

reporting metrics.

Lumen's NG911 platform meets all national i3 standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for NG911 systems used by states, counties, cities, towns and military bases around the country.

The company's NG911 platform is powered by Lumen's tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network that links together emergency call routing intelligence, public safety applications and network management services. Lumen's network architecture also positions customers to take advantage of additional benefits from NG911 systems that are expected to evolve over time.

Additional resources

Learn more about the company being chosen by the State of California to deliver a faster, more reliable 911 system: https://news.lumen.com/2019-10-15-CenturyLink-Chosen-by-State-of-California-to-Deliver-Faster-More-Reliable-911-System

to deliver a faster, more reliable 911 system: https://news.lumen.com/2019-10-15-CenturyLink-Chosen-by-State-of-California-to-Deliver-Faster-More-Reliable-911-System Learn more about Sumter County, Fla. , selecting the company to deliver a next gen 911 system: https://news.lumen.com/2020-03-05-Sumter-County-Fla-Selects-CenturyLink-to-Deliver-Next-Gen-911-System

, selecting the company to deliver a next gen 911 system: https://news.lumen.com/2020-03-05-Sumter-County-Fla-Selects-CenturyLink-to-Deliver-Next-Gen-911-System Learn more about CenturyLink's transformation to Lumen here: https://news.lumen.com/2020-09-14-CenturyLink-Transforms-Rebrands-as-Lumen-R

Learn more about Lumen's public sector business here:

https://www.lumen.com/public-sector.html

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen's public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies