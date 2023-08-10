Lumen intensifies network edge data protection and recovery with Lumen Data Protect

Lumen Technologies

10 Aug, 2023, 09:13 ET

New offering helps companies avoid high-risk events that can damage consumer trust

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is introducing Lumen® Data Protect, a service for companies battling the growing risks associated with data corruption and security failure. Lumen Data Protect is an enterprise grade, fully managed data protection service built on the Lumen edge and backed by the company's substantial global fiber network.

Lumen Data Protect helps companies avoid high-risk data corruption events that can damage consumer trust.
The volume of critical data organizations collect continues to grow. Future-safe minded organizations are looking for simple, comprehensive ways to detect data disasters. Leadership is demanding better data protection to avert high profile events that can cost companies time, money, and reputation.

"Threats of ransomware and data corruption are constant. Protecting critical business data and applications has never been more important to an organization's bottom line or reputation," said Steve Grabow, senior vice president, edge computing solutions, Lumen. "We understand what it takes to protect data across edge and cloud environments. We are bringing organizations the right solution with Lumen Data Protect."

Lumen Data Protect allows for quick, easy, and cost-efficient backup and recovery of critical business data and applications, wherever they reside. Companies benefit from infrastructure-free, pay-as-you-go data protection that dynamically scales to meet changing business needs. Lumen Data Protect is also flexible with several on- or off-site storage options. This offering harnesses the power of data protection technology from industry leader, Commvault. Lumen is a Commvault Global Design Partner.

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

