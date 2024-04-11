Lumen lands $73.6 million contract with U.S. Government Accountability Office

Company's network strength will help transform the investigative arm of Congress

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently landed a $73,616,904 contract to transform the U.S. Government Accountability Office's (GAO) network, data, voice and video connectivity so the agency can better serve Congress and the American people.

Lumen lands contract with U.S. Government Accountability Office.

"Lumen's network strength is helping GAO transform how it connects and communicates using modern technology—an important move that will help the agency make timely recommendations to Congress that save taxpayer money and benefit the American people," said Jason Schulman, Lumen National Vice President of Federal Government Sales. "GAO chose Lumen to guide the agency as it adopts, manages and leads through technology evolutions and digital transformation."

These modern technologies powered by Lumen enable GAO to provide Congress, the executive branch and the public with well-timed, fact-based, non-partisan analysis and recommendations that can improve government and save taxpayers billions of dollars.

Lumen is delivering secure managed network services, virtual private network services, ethernet transport services, internet protocol services, videoconferencing services, and voice and toll-free services to GAO, which serves as the audit, evaluation and investigative arm of Congress.

This task order has a base performance period of one year, with eight additional one-year options. It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

The company is helping GAO embark on its journey to transform to a contractor-owned and contractor-operated (COCO) network model that decreases capital expenditures, increases efficiency and improves service delivery.

Lumen delivers the secure, scalable and reliable network infrastructure government agencies like GAO need to carry out their important missions. GAO's purpose is to support Congress in meeting its constitutional responsibilities and to help improve the performance and accountability of the federal government for the benefit of the American people.

