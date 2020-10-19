Lumen launches new digital buying experience

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) announced today it is simplifying the way businesses buy their networking, edge cloud and security solutions. These products can now be configured, ordered, purchased and rapidly deployed through a new self-service online portal.

Learn more about the new Lumen digital buying experience here: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/shop.html

The Lumen Digital Buying Experience The Lumen Control Center

"In September, we introduced the Lumen technology platform for delivering the application and data services that are vital to our clients' success. This new digital buying experience is a foundational part of that," said Shaun Andrews, Lumen chief marketing officer. "Through an online portal, businesses can easily price and order products on demand, with just a few clicks. This do-it-yourself experience is one that our clients have been requesting to help them be more responsive to their specific business needs. The quick deployment of services can help businesses do amazing things in this 4th Industrial Revolution."

The Lumen digital buying experience gives customers access to a portfolio of new solutions:

Wide Area Network (WAN) – Lumen ® Hyper WAN provides a network platform for connecting multiple office locations to internet- and MPLS IP VPN-services that customers can easily set up, maintain and scale in minutes.

provides a network platform for connecting multiple office locations to internet- and MPLS IP VPN-services that customers can easily set up, maintain and scale in minutes. Cloud Connections – Lumen ® Dynamic Connections IP VPN connects a business's WAN to cloud environments in real time, via secure private connections. Business headquarters, branches and data centers can shift applications in minutes to when and where they are most valuable.

connects a business's WAN to cloud environments in real time, via secure private connections. Business headquarters, branches and data centers can shift applications in minutes to when and where they are most valuable. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection – Lumen® DDoS Hyper protects internet applications from increasingly sophisticated attacks with advanced detection and mitigation capabilities. This digital quote-to-order process includes automated turnup of on-demand DDoS protection for Lumen- or third-party internet when it is needed most.

Businesses can access the Lumen online portal, Control Center, for resources to help them learn more about these products, see pricing options, request a quote and talk with a live representative for assistance, if needed. A "Click to Chat" button is also available for a quick, online conversation with an expert. Lumen plans to continuously strengthen the capabilities of its digital products and deliver additional self-service solutions in the coming months.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Lumen ® Hyper WAN: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/hyper-wan.html

Hyper WAN: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/hyper-wan.html Learn more about Lumen ® Dynamic Connections IP VPN: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/dynamic-connections-ipvpn.html

Dynamic Connections IP VPN: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/dynamic-connections-ipvpn.html Watch the Lumen ® Dynamic Connections IP VPN video

Dynamic Connections IP VPN video Learn more about Lumen® DDoS Hyper: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/security/ddos-hyper.html

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about Lumen's network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies