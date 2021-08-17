Lumen mitigates 14% more DDoS attacks in Q2 than in Q1

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter of 2021 was particularly active for cybercriminals, and many high-profile events dominated the headlines. To help businesses, government, clients and the industry better understand the security landscape, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today released its quarterly Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) report for Q2 2021.



"We are witnessing a rise in ransom DDoS attacks, where cybercriminals threaten to execute a DDoS attack unless a ransom is paid," said Mike Benjamin, Lumen vice president of security and Black Lotus Labs. "The threat actors aren't just looking to disrupt – they are frequently running criminal campaigns looking to make a profit. Some businesses are purely digital, and that makes them more vulnerable, because when the potential attack surface increases, this also increases the opportunity for threat actors. The best defense is a DDoS mitigation service that stops these attacks before they happen."



Key Findings from the Lumen 2Q 2021 DDoS Report:

IoT Botnets By the Numbers

22 ….. Percentage increase in unique C2s tracked across Gafgyt and Mirai

11 ….. Average increase in Gafgyt lifespan (in days)

18 ….. Average increase in Mirai lifespan (in days)

431 ….. The most C2s hosted in a single country (U.S.)

131 ….. The most C2s issuing commands from a single country (U.S.)

173 ….. Percentage increase in the number of botnets hosted in Brazil



DDoS Attack Trends By the Numbers

14 ….. Percentage increase in attacks mitigated in Q2 over Q1

419 ….. Largest attack by bandwidth (Gbps)

132 ….. Largest attack by packet rate (Mpps)

10 ….. Longest attack we mitigated for an individual customer (in days)

38 ….. Percent of all DDoS mitigations that were multi-vector

The security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs – the company's threat research arm – and attack trends from the Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service platform. The Lumen platform integrates countermeasures directly into the company's extensive and deeply peered global network.

