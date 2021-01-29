Lumen Named an Approved Provider for Tech Programs in Georgia and California

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently won a spot as an approved technology provider on both the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) Direct and the California Network and Telecommunications (CALNET) programs. This means state and local government agencies and educational institutions in Georgia and California can now access Lumen's technology services and platform through each state's respective contract vehicle.

Helping agencies modernize their IT coast to coast.

"We know that each state agency, city, town or school has its own unique needs when it comes to their IT infrastructure. Contract vehicles like GTA Direct and CALNET make it easier for agencies of all sizes to capitalize on the latest smart technologies and better serve their constituents," said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen vice president for the state and local government and education market. "We're committed to helping public sector organizations embrace, transform and thrive in light of the rapid progression of technology in the 4th Industrial Revolution."

Research shows that most IT leaders believe a century's work of technological advancements will take place in the next five years. To prepare for that evolution, Lumen is committed to working with public sector organizations and using its technology platform to help agencies transform how they deliver services to citizens.

As an approved service provider under both the GTA Direct IT services program and the CALNET contract, Lumen can now offer a variety of voice, video, data, network and security services that support agencies in Georgia and California.

GTA and Lumen

The GTA Direct IT services program provides a quick path to managed IT services for agencies, local governments, colleges and universities and boards of education statewide. Lumen was selected under the initial three-year contract to provide a variety of technology services, including data circuits for wide area networks, dedicated internet connections, managed Wi-Fi, ethernet, network security, voice services and unified communications and collaboration solutions.

Lumen is already a trusted technology provider in Georgia, with more than 165,000 connections and 6,000 fiber route miles across the state.

"The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to IT services for more than 1,200 state government entities," said Calvin Rhodes, state chief information officer and executive director of the Georgia Technology Authority. "We're proud of our work to create a transparent, integrated enterprise where technology decisions are made with the citizen in mind."

CALNET and Lumen

CALNET delivers telecommunications services and solutions to state and local governments, as well as educational entities. Lumen was selected to provide fast and secure voice, collaboration tools such as web conferencing, internet, ethernet and data network services to the state under the CALNET contract.

Having won portions of the previous CALNET contracts, Lumen recently won an expanded version that emphasizes the modern Lumen platform of adaptive networking, integrated security services, unified communications with contact center and flexible high-speed internet with speeds up to 100 Gbps. The new contract has a five-year term and three one-year options.

Lumen already has more than 15,000 fiber route miles and nearly 4,000 on-net buildings with 600,000 connections in California that help it deliver the latest network and platform for transformation around the state.

By supplying secure cloud connectivity, collaboration tools, and managed services over its carrier-class fiber network, Lumen provides public sector organizations with the security and reliability they need to carry out their mission.

