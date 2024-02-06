Lumen names Networking Pioneer as Chief Technology Officer

06 Feb, 2024

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Dave Ward as its new Chief Technology Officer. Ward will lead the development and integration of Lumen's global network and the disruptive technologies the company is deploying to expand the power of its network for customers. He will report to Lumen CEO Kate Johnson starting next week and serve as a member of the executive team.

"Dave is a pioneer in networking technology and his experience will be a critical asset for Lumen," said Johnson. "Throughout his impressive career, he has built network architectures that have advanced the capabilities of the Internet, with a focus on delivering significant customer value. In particular, Dave's deep knowledge of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) technology will accelerate Lumen's NaaS platform as we disrupt the telecom industry with new digital experiences for enterprise customers."

Ward joins Lumen from PacketFabric, an innovative company in the NaaS sector, where he was the chairman and CEO. Under his leadership, the company expanded its portfolio and customer base, and grew its network to make the company among the largest fully automated network providers on the internet. Ward scaled the company's technology to connect customers to a vast ecosystem of cloud service providers and data centers, while simplifying customers' network connectivity. Prior to leading PacketFabric, he was a Senior Vice President, CTO-Engineering and Chief Architect at Cisco Systems, and served as a Fellow at both Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks.

"My entire career has been committed to inventing the capabilities and improving the experience of the Internet," said Ward. "Lumen's unmatched network and innovative technologies will help drive that reinvention for businesses and I'm looking forward to joining this impressive team, and great culture, and helping the company deliver new capabilities that will give its customers unparalleled simplicity and connectivity."

Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

