Lumen Partners with Prometheus Hyperscale to Enhance Connectivity for Sustainable AI-Driven Data Centers

Lumen® Private Connectivity Fabric℠ will expand Prometheus' network capacity across its growing data center footprint

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Hyperscale has chosen Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to connect its energy-efficient data centers to meet growing AI data demands. Lumen network services will help Prometheus with the rapid growth in AI, big data, and cloud computing as they address the critical environmental challenges faced by the AI industry.

Rendering of Prometheus Hyperscale flagship Data Center in Evanston, Wyoming

Prometheus Hyperscale, known for pioneering sustainability in the hyperscale data center industry, is deploying a Lumen Private Connectivity Fabric℠ solution, including new network routes built with Lumen next generation wavelength services and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection on top. This expanded network will enable high-density compute in Prometheus facilities to deliver scalable and efficient data center solutions while maintaining their commitment to renewable energy and carbon neutrality. Lumen networking technology will provide the low-latency, high-performance infrastructure critical to meet the demands of AI workloads, from training to inference, across Prometheus' flagship facility in Wyoming and four future data centers in the western U.S.

"What Prometheus Hyperscale is doing in the data center industry is unique and innovative, and we want to innovate alongside of them," said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, Lumen EVP and chief revenue officer. "We're proud to partner with Prometheus Hyperscale in supporting the next generation of sustainable AI infrastructure. Our Private Connectivity Fabric solution was designed with scalability and security to drive AI innovation while aligning with Prometheus' ambitious sustainability goals."

Prometheus, founded as Wyoming Hyperscale in 2020, turned to Lumen networking solutions prior to the launch of its first development site in Aspen, WY. This facility integrates renewable energy sources, sustainable cooling systems, and AI-driven energy optimization, allowing for minimal environmental impact while delivering the computational power AI-driven enterprises demand. The partnership with Lumen reinforces Prometheus' dedication to both technological innovation and environmental responsibility.

"AI is reshaping industries, but it must be done responsibly," said Trevor Neilson, president of Prometheus Hyperscale. "By joining forces with Lumen, we're able to offer our customers best-in-class connectivity to AI workloads while staying true to our mission of building the most sustainable data centers on the planet. Lumen's network expertise is the perfect complement to our vision."

Prometheus' data center campus in Evanston, Wyoming will be one of the biggest data centers in the world with facilities expected to come online in late 2026. Future data centers in Pueblo, Colorado; Fort Morgan, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; and Tucson, Arizona, will follow and be strategically designed to leverage clean energy resources and innovative technology.

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale, founded by Trenton Thornock, is revolutionizing data center infrastructure by developing sustainable, energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. Leveraging unique, cutting-edge technology and working alongside strategic partners, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers powered by cleaner energy. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and environmental stewardship, Prometheus Hyperscale is redefining the data center industry for a sustainable future. This announcement follows recent news of Bernard Looney, former CEO of bp, being appointed Chairman of the Board. To learn more visit: www.prometheushyperscale.com, LinkedIn: /prometheus-hyperscale Instagram: /prometheushyperscale

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical and factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements related to the benefits of the parties' collaboration, the parties' business outlook and potential future operations or transactions, and that may be identified by words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks that the parties' anticipated benefits from their agreement and continued collaboration may take longer to be realized or be less substantial than currently anticipated, that the benefits of AI, ML and other emerging technologies may take longer to be realized or be less substantial than currently anticipated, or that certain of the parties' plans for future changes may be more difficult.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies