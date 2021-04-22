Lumen Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

DENVER, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report summarizing 2020 efforts to invest in people, deliver value to customers, work fairly with suppliers, support community and build long-term value for shareholders. It also reviews the company's plans for 2021 and beyond to evolve its integrated, cohesive sustainability strategy and build the future of the company.

Read the report here: Lumen 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

"As we look to the future, we are mindful that social responsibility and environmental stewardship are inherent in the Lumen purpose and everything we do." Jeff Storey, President and Chief Executive Officer

Notable Achievements:

Met COVID-19 Head-on: Innovation, flexibility and speed put Lumen in the lead to succeed in the face of COVID-19 challenges. Effective business continuity planning and supply chain management met rapidly evolving customer demands. The company also successfully transitioned 75% of its workforce to work-from-home, within days.

Innovation, flexibility and speed put Lumen in the lead to succeed in the face of COVID-19 challenges. Effective business continuity planning and supply chain management met rapidly evolving customer demands. The company also successfully transitioned 75% of its workforce to work-from-home, within days. Expanded Diversity and Inclusion Efforts: The company looked inward and outward, growing diversity goals and launching improved supplier diversity programs. Lumen appointed its Chief Diversity Officer, India Sylvester , and expanded the diversity of its Board of Directors. Additional programs made the goals and efforts more robust including unconscious bias training and diverse interview programs, diverse hiring panels, diversity mentoring programs and the completion of a pay equity study and corresponding adjustments.

The company looked inward and outward, growing diversity goals and launching improved supplier diversity programs. Lumen appointed its Chief Diversity Officer, , and expanded the diversity of its Board of Directors. Additional programs made the goals and efforts more robust including unconscious bias training and diverse interview programs, diverse hiring panels, diversity mentoring programs and the completion of a pay equity study and corresponding adjustments. Reduced Carbon Footprint: CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) awarded Lumen an "A-" score in December 2020 for 2019 efforts at the "leadership level" among the top 8% of responding companies.

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) awarded Lumen an "A-" score in for 2019 efforts at the "leadership level" among the top 8% of responding companies. Supported STEM Education: P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) virtually offered "Lumen Learning Labs" in artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and professional skills. The company awarded 114 Teacher and Technology grants and provided ongoing support for PCs for People, distributing computers to disadvantaged students and families.

P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) virtually offered "Lumen Learning Labs" in artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and professional skills. The company awarded 114 Teacher and Technology grants and provided ongoing support for PCs for People, distributing computers to disadvantaged students and families. Accolades

Barron's Top 100 Sustainable Companies in 2020



100% Disability Equality Index "2020 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities"



Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity list

Best Employers for Diversity list

Frost & Sullivan: 2020 Latin America Enterprise Services Company of the Year Award



Frost & Sullivan: Top Innovator in U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Market



Honored as Best of Best Employer by Black Employment and Entrepreneur Journal and the Hispanic Network Magazine



Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index – 100% Score

With the purpose to further human progress through technology, Lumen is guided by the belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work.

The Lumen Platform seeks to deliver new technologies across various industries to help customers meet their sustainability goals. As a key enabler for smart cities, smart factories and smart farms, Lumen is striving to address the complex challenges of expanding opportunities and delivering sustainable growth in a world of finite resources. With a dedicated, innovative team of business leaders, technologists and strategists, Lumen believes in driving innovation by:

Achieving science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to help mitigate global climate change

Enhancing the Edge Experience Center, helping customers see and experience firsthand the potential of Lumen Edge Computing solutions

Continuously evolving a suite of platform enablement tools, including application programming interfaces (APIs) based on an open and modular architecture that enables the deployment of the low-latency services that have the potential to drive real-time waste reduction and optimization of energy and water usage in industrial applications

Supporting digital safety with a focus on a more secure internet with vigilant review of cyber security, data privacy, customer privacy and information security

Delivering innovative solutions based on the 4th Industrial Revolution technologies that further human progress

Understanding stakeholder goals and priorities allows Lumen to make better strategic decisions focused on investing in employees, delivering value to customers, working fairly with suppliers, supporting its communities and building long-term value for shareholders.

