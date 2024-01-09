Lumen selects Atos for multi-year mainframe modernization

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been selected by global telecommunications company, Lumen, to modernize its mainframe services in a multi-year deal.

Atos will provide Lumen with a new mainframe platform to support its most critical applications. Three data centers operated by Lumen will be brought together into a single Atos-operated US hub to provide best-in-class infrastructure.

The mainframe-as-a-service solution, offers Lumen a 'cloud-like' mainframe scalability that provides everything from computing power to service management and innovation. Consumption-based charging allows Lumen to adjust the service as its capacity needs change. Atos will also provide 24/7 hardware, software and technical support alongside monitoring and operations.  

Lumen and Atos will migrate the mainframe workloads into Atos' Hub through carefully phased migration to ensure service levels are maintained at all times.

Michael Grunberg, CEO North America, Tech Foundations, Atos said "By transforming Lumen's mainframe, we will bring the company security, agility, and the opportunity for innovation while supporting their business transformation objectives. We look forward to deepening the relationship and creating opportunities to extend our collaboration in the future." 

Chad Naeger, Lumen CIO said "Our mainframe is a central computing backbone and is pivotal to our business operations. It demands the highest level of stability and security to power our operations. We have entrusted Atos to modernize our Mainframe environment, confident in their expertise, experience, and ability to propel our transformation goals."

Atos has more than 45 years of experience in mainframes and has been a Global IBM Platinum and Global Strategic Business Partner for more than 20 years. Atos has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG) in July 2023 as a leader in mainframes for the second year in a row.

Lumen has one of the largest, most deeply peered networks in the world. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, Lumen meets their customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. These services will be delivered to Lumen's U.S. operations only.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations 

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 52,000 employees advance what matters to the world's businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

