Lumen shares its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Unleashing the world's digital potential

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has released its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which highlights the company's key social responsibility and environmental stewardship programs and initiatives. The full report is available here.

"Lumen's purpose is to unleash the world's digital potential – to our people, our customers, and the world," said Lumen Technologies CEO Kate Johnson. "In 2022, Lumen started on a journey into a new era. We began by making bold changes to our business, forging our position as a leader in technology and customer experience. Looking to the future, we are mindful that digital trust, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship are inherent to our purpose."  

Lumen's ESG impacts include:

Innovation: 99% of electricity procured in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is from renewable sources. 200 billion NetFlow sessions are monitored daily to capture measurements about the volume and types of traffic traveling on network devices.

Planet: Lumen achieved its 2025 science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets well ahead of schedule by reducing its Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) emissions by 25% through 2018–2022, exceeding its 18% goal. It also reduced its Scope 3 (upstream) emissions by 39% through 2018–2022, exceeding its 10% goal. Additionally, Lumen recycled 1,777 metric tons of electronic and communications equipment and reduced waste sent to landfills by more than 2,000 metric tons.

People: Lumen employees logged more than 18,000 volunteer hours and, with matching and volunteer rewards from the Lumen Clarke M. Foundation, donated $1.7 million to more than 3,000 non-profits in their communities.

2022 Recognitions:

Lumen Technologies has been recognized for its efforts in promoting digital inclusion and creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable space for its employees. In 2022, Lumen's sustainability and equal opportunity programs earned it accolades from Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity and World's Top Female Friendly Companies. Lumen was also named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and for the fourth consecutive year, earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI), placing Lumen firmly on the list as "one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality." The non-profit JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC also named Lumen in its 2022 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. Finally, Lumen was named to U.S. News & World Report's exclusive list as one of the 2024 Best Telecomms Companies to Work For

About Lumen Technologies 
Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications—quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

