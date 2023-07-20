Lumen Snags Top HR Executive to Accelerate Growth Journey

News provided by

Lumen Technologies

20 Jul, 2023, 17:50 ET

Ana White joins as Chief People Officer

DENVER, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Ana White Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. She joins Lumen on September 1.

Ana comes to Lumen from her role as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at F5, where she was a driving force in their transformation from a hardware-led to a software-led company. She understood that achieving a transformed company was only possible with a transformed culture. Ana spearheaded efforts to cultivate a workplace that is human-first and high-performance, where people are committed to helping each other thrive. 

Ana brings deep knowledge and experience in driving ground-breaking programs to fuel growth. Her leadership experience includes 18 years at Microsoft, where she led global HR teams. As Microsoft's HR general manager, she partnered with members of the CEO's executive team and oversaw cultural transformation, led several acquisitions, and drove progress in diversity and inclusion.

"Lumen is disrupting the telecom industry, not just with game-changing networking technology but with world class leaders," said Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen. "Transformation takes intentionality to get to the right goals, processes, and accountability. Our HR team is essential to helping reshape our company and setting the stage for Lumen's turnaround. Ana's wealth of knowledge and relevant experience are the capstones to the industry's best senior leadership team."

Ana's extensive people leadership experience spans global human resources strategy, change management, and innovation. Prior to joining Microsoft, she was a compensation and benefits consultant at Willis Towers Watson.

"Lumen has a winning combination of leading-edge technologies and talented employees," said White. "I look forward to elevating the critical role of HR, helping build the company culture, and being a part of Lumen's future business success."

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology, by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights, visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

