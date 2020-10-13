Lumen Technologies Announces Issuances of Notices to Redeem Qwest Corporation Notes

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today that Qwest Corporation, its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary ("Qwest"), issued notices to redeem the remaining $160 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% Notes due 2055 (the "Qwest Notes") on Oct. 9, 2020.

Pursuant to these notices, on Oct. 26, 2020, the remaining $160 million outstanding principal amount of the Qwest Notes will be redeemed at par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Additional information regarding the redemption of the Qwest Notes is available from U.S. Bank National Association.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Qwest Notes.

