Lumen Technologies, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against Lumen Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN) securities between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On July 9, 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that over 2,000 lead-covered cables used by various telecommunication companies were degrading and leaching into soil and groundwater, posing a significant public health risk. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $0.13, or 5.9%, to close at $2.06 per share on

July 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 11, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published another article reporting that "[l]awmakers are demanding that telecom firms act to ensure that Americans are safe after [an] investigation revealed that phone companies have left behind a network of cables covered in toxic lead, tainting water and soil in some locations." Another article was published the following day detailing Lumen's ownership of lead-covered cables previously owned by AT&T, as well as evidence suggesting that Lumen's workers still face exposure to lead. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $0.03, or 1.5%, to close at $2.04 per share on July 12, 2023.

Subsequently, on July 14, 2023, in a report published by Seeking Alpha, a J.P. Morgan analyst stated that Lumen likely has "exposure to potential copper [cable] lead sheathing liability." On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $0.21, or 10.2%, to close at $1.85 per share on July 14, 2023. Also on July 14, 2023, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal published an article regarding Lumen's exposure to liabilities related to its lead-sheathed cables, stating that, after AT&T, Verizon and Lumen would have

the most lead-covered cables to remove. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $0.15, or 8.1%, to close at $1.70 per share on July 17, 2023.

