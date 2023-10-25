Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN) f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. ("CenturyLink") and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen securities between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lumn.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the United States; (2) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (3) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lumn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Lumen you have until November 14, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

