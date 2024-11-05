Lumen Technologies Partners with Google Cloud to Drive AI Innovation and Accelerate Digital Transformation

Google Cloud underpins Lumen ® Digital Twin technology, providing proactive insights across the Lumen network

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced a partnership with Google Cloud that is accelerating Lumen's digital transformation and driving innovation for billions of Google customers.

Lumen is partnering with Google Cloud to power AIOps and proactive data insights across its network, as Lumen continues to drive operational efficiencies. Using Google Cloud's infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform, the company has built Lumen® Digital Twin powered by AI providing real-time insights across the Lumen network. These insights help Lumen proactively detect and quickly resolve network issues before they reach its customers.

In addition, Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models will enable new and innovative applications to help Lumen avoid unnecessary technician dispatches; improve field, agent and customer support; and enhance website search functionality. These efforts help Lumen increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience.

"We're transforming our operations top to bottom to deliver outstanding customer service and operate a more efficient business," said Dave Ward, Lumen Chief Technology and Product Officer. "Google Cloud's expertise and AI technologies are key enablers for our company, allowing us to use our Lumen Digital Twin network technology to test new capabilities and improvements before we deploy them."

"We are at a pivotal moment as gen AI drives true business transformations across industries," said Bikash Koley, VP, Global Networking & Infrastructure, Google Cloud. "Lumen is a trusted network for AI, and we are excited to partner with them to provide real-time insights and operational improvements and drive meaningful business outcomes for organizations worldwide."

Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric℠ Expands Google Network Capabilities

As part of this announcement, Google Cloud has chosen Lumen to expand its network capabilities using the extensive, diverse Lumen network to support demand growth for Google Cloud services and AI innovations. Lumen Private Connectivity Fabric℠ will provide dedicated access to existing fiber in the Lumen network, and Lumen will install new fiber on existing and new routes.

