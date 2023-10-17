Lumen Technologies' Quantum Fiber brand to deliver a disruptive and groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 device

Quantum Fiber will be the first internet service provider to offer its own internally developed Wi-Fi 7 device directly to customers

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is ushering in a new era of wireless connectivity with the launch of a Wi-Fi 7-capable device that will soon be available to their Quantum Fiber customers. Quantum Fiber is partnering with MediaTek and its consolidated entity, Airoha, as well as AXON Networks on the device. It is expected to launch in select markets later this year.

We're proud to be at the cutting-edge of innovation in Wi-Fi connectivity. Tweet this Quantum Fiber to deliver a disruptive and groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 device.

Lumen's Quantum Fiber is the first internet service provider to offer an in-house developed Wi-Fi 7 device, the latest and most advanced Wi-Fi technology. Wi-Fi 7 will offer a superior customer experience with significant improvements over the current Wi-Fi technology standard, such as faster speeds, lower latency, higher capacity, better reliability, and enhanced security. This Wi-Fi 7 device will deliver improved coverage, power, quality, and experience to its customers.

"Offering Wi-Fi 7 to our Quantum Fiber customers is another major step in our goal to offer the fastest, most reliable, and most secure Wi-Fi service in the industry," said Maxine Moreau, Lumen president of Mass Markets. "In our fast-paced and connected world, we know that securing a lightning-fast and reliable connection is our customer's number one priority, and we're proud to be at the cutting-edge of innovation in Wi-Fi connectivity."

"MediaTek is continuously dedicated to advancing wireless connectivity, which empowers Lumen to provide excellent Wi-Fi 7 technology," said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity business at MediaTek. "This upcoming device is powered by MediaTek Filogic and Airoha 10G-PON technology, and will showcase the full potential of Wi-Fi 7, enabling new applications and experiences for consumers and businesses alike."

"Airoha's 10G-PON platform and high-performance processor technology is what enables Wi-Fi 7's high-speed capabilities," said Bomin Wang, executive vice president of Airoha Technology. "We are happy to watch and learn from Lumen as they transform this technology innovation into a competitive advantage."

Additionally, Quantum Fiber is also paired with AXON Networks, a leading software defined networking solution provider for global operators. "AXON Networks is proud to partner with Lumen, bringing the next generation of Wi-Fi to the market," said Martin Manniche, CEO of AXON Networks.

"This investment will help enable Lumen to innovate rapidly in the Wi-Fi space and position itself as a leader in the wireless market," said Moreau. "We look forward to launching the Wi-Fi 7-capable device in select markets in the fourth quarter of 2023 and roll it out nationwide in early 2024."

More details about the Wi-Fi 7 device, its features, pricing, and availability will be available in the coming months.

